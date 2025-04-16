Info Bastion and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Unified Data Platform to Government Agencies

ASHBURN, Va., and RESTON, Va., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Info Bastion and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Info Bastion’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s industry-leading unified data platform, Bastilon, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to expand the availability of Bastilon to Public Sector organizations. Together, we look forward to driving innovation, efficiency and AI-readiness across the Federal data landscape,” said John Donnell, COO of Info Bastion. “This product solves real problems that we have encountered over many years of working with data in the Federal space. We are excited to be able to make these solutions available through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.”

Bastilon is a transformative new software product that provides a simplified approach to database change management, data access and AI integration. Its key technical innovation lies in its revolutionary agnostic-core technology, which enables real-time interactions with data in its original location across the enterprise at scale.



“With the addition of Info Bastion products to our offerings, we are now able to provide Government customers with a comprehensive suite of tools to manage, view, move, share, protect and document data all in one place,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “This innovative data management platform directly addresses the current needs of the Public Sector, and we're pleased to make it available through our reseller partner network.”

Info Bastion’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Info Bastion team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or InfoBastion@carahsoft.com; or register for Info Bastion’s AI for Government Summit on May 15, 2025.

About Info Bastion

Info Bastion is a leading provider of innovative data solutions to the public and private sectors. Info Bastion is a small business made up of industry experts with decades of experience solving data problems across the government. We believe the future belongs to those who can seamlessly integrate human ingenuity with artificial intelligence. Visit us at www.infobastion.com to learn more.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Big Data, Artificial Intelligence Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

