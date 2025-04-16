Doheny Eye Institute Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2025 Annual Meeting

PASADENA, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doheny Eye Institute , one of the nation’s leading vision research institutions, announced that more than 25 of its scientists and clinician-scientists will present their latest research at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, the premiere gathering for eye and vision scientists from across the globe. The meeting will take place May 4-8, 2025 in the Calvin L. Rampton Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Onsite, Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institute will once again exhibit together at Booth #1025.

In addition to a strong lineup of presenters, Doheny will also be well represented as SriniVas R. Sadda, MD, closes out his term as president of ARVO at the culmination of the 2025 meeting. Dr. Sadda currently serves as the Director of Artificial Intelligence & Imaging Research and the A. Ray Irvine, Jr., MD, Endowed Chair at Doheny, and Professor of Ophthalmology at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. As ARVO President, Dr. Sadda was an integral figure in shaping and planning this year’s meeting, themed, “i3: imagining innovation and intelligence in vision science.”

“The impressive number of Doheny scientists and clinician-scientists selected to present at this year’s ARVO Annual Meeting highlights the innovation and importance of Doheny’s research contributions to ophthalmology," said Deborah A. Ferrington, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Doheny Eye Institute. “This also presents a great opportunity for our scientists and clinician-scientists to collaborate with other leaders in vision research, identifying new approaches and share knowledge to help us accelerate efforts toward our shared goal of eliminating preventable blindness.”

Two Doheny scientists were selected to present Mini symposia sessions at ARVO:

Topic: Mechanobiology: A Fresh Perspective on Diabetic Retinopathy

Who: Kaustabh Ghosh, PhD, Principal Investigator at Doheny Eye Institute and Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at UCLA

Location: Ballroom B

Session: 206

Abstract Number: 1371

When: May 5 at 9:09 a.m.

Topic: Adaptive Optics Imaging of Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Who: Yuhua Zhang, PhD, Principal Investigator at Doheny Eye Institute and Professor of Ophthalmology at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine

Location: Ballroom H

Session: 338

Abstract Number: 3325

When: May 6 at 1:45 p.m.

In addition to the highly selective Mini symposia sessions, Doheny scientists and clinician-scientists will present papers and posters across a body of research spanning from breakthrough findings for diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration, access to healthcare and prevalence of glaucoma, iRORA phenotype characterization using fundus autofluorescence, and more.

Beyond scheduled presentations, Doheny’s presence at ARVO will include its highly anticipated annual events.

Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA will kick-off their joint presence at ARVO by hosting the annual Doheny-UCLA Breakfast Forum on May 4 from 6:30 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City. The forum topic will be, “Oculomics: Accelerating Discovery of Systemic Disease Mechanism,” and will be hosted by Dr. Zhang and Dr. Ferrington. ARVO attendees who are interested in registering for the breakfast can visit this link .

Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institutes will also host the Annual ARVO Alumni Reception on May 5 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Le Meridien Salt Lake City Downtown. This lively evening will provide an opportunity to enjoy the stellar company of fellow alumni for networking, savor delicious food and beverages, and unwind on the dance floor. To RSVP, please visit this link .

A complete list and schedule for all the Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute research presentations is available by clicking this link .

About Doheny Eye Institute

Doheny Eye Institute is one of the nation’s leading vision research institutions with a history dating back over 75 years. Doheny scientists and clinician-scientists remain at the forefront of vision science investigating how retinal neurons function in health and in diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, optic neuropathies, uveitis, age-related macular degeneration, and the use of artificial intelligence for improved diagnosis of ocular diseases.

Since 2013, the Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institute affiliation combines the strength, reputation, and distinction of two of the nation’s top eye institutions to advance vision research, education, and patient care in Southern California. Together, Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute are ranked in the Top 5 vision centers in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information visit www.Doheny.org .