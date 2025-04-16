Oncotelic Therapeutics Reports FY 2024 Highlights and FY 2024 Earnings Compared to FY 2023 

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc (OTCQB:OTLC) ("Oncotelic", the "Company" or "We"), a developer of treatments for rare and orphan indications, including Parkinson's Disease, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“PDAC”), diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (“DIPG”), and various other cancers, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (“FY 2024”), as compared to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (“FY 2023”). The financial results are based on the Annual Report on Form 10-K (“Form 10-K”) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 15, 2025.

Highlights for FY 2024 and thereafter:

2024 has been a transformational year for us. We made great progress on multiple fronts and this momentum continues in 2025. We individually discuss each of these areas below:

San Diego Facility

Our joint venture (“JV”), GPM Biotechnology Limited, with Dragon Capital Overseas Limited has continued the development of its nanoparticle pipeline at its facility in San Diego (“Facility”) since late 2023 / early 2024. In late 2024, just over a year after breaking ground, the Facility became good manufacturing practices certified and was issued a Drug Manufacturing License by the State of California Department of Public Health and Food and Drug Branch. The Facility is planned to primarily manufacture our drug product, including the clinical trial materials, for the clinical programs for each of our compounds.

Nanoparticle Platform

At the Facility, the JV initially identified 5 compounds, including OT-101, for development as nanoparticles. Subsequently, the JV identified an additional compound, bringing the total to 5 new compounds, not including OT-101. Each of the nanoparticle compounds is designed as a next-generation anticancer agents. We believe that each of these new compounds can potentially lead to significant revenue and value for the JV, which in turn could lead to significant value to the Company due to our investment in the JV. Two of the 6 compounds are in late stages of manufacturing, and the Company plans to file INDs for both before the end of the year. Our proprietary nanoparticle platform enables the development of multiple therapeutic candidates, to address various oncology indications.

Investigational New Drug Filing Platform with Shanghai Medicilon

We recently announced that we entered into an agreement to utilize the proprietary rapid investigational new drug (“IND”) platform created and owned by Shanghai Medicilon Inc. (“Medicilon”) to file up to 20 new INDs. We, and the JV, plan to utilize it to file the 6 compounds identified utilizing the Medicilon IND platform, among and upto 20 total filings.

OT-101 Clinical Program

The primary candidate of our JV, OT-101, which has previously completed multiple clinical trials, is currently undergoing a Phase 3 trial in pancreatic cancer. OT-101 also completed a phase 1 combination trial with IL-2. This will allow us to pursue OT-101 in combination with various checkpoint inhibitors, such as PD-1 blockers.

Artificial Intelligence Platform

Our artificial intelligence (“AI”) team has played an increasingly important role in the development of the Company and the Facility. Our proprietary AI technology has been used by our scientists in writing research papers, development reports, and regulatory documents from the data gathered from our Facility and elsewhere. As announced in December 2024, we are leveraging our AI Platform, “PDAOAI”, to allow third party researchers and individuals to utilize our platform in their workflow. Unlike standard AI tools, PDAOAI is specifically designed for pharmaceutical regulatory processes and research documentation, streamlining workflows and potentially accelerating development timelines.

Results of Operations

Below is a presentation of our financial results comparing FY 2024 to FY 2023, and are based on our results published in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025.

FY 2024 compared to FY 2023 Financial Results Overview

ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Service Revenue $ - $ 70,000 Total Revenue - 70,000 Operating expenses: Research and development $ - $ 61,143 General and administrative 376,013 573,726 Goodwill impairment (See note 2 and 3) 3,200,000 6,083,146 Total operating expenses 3,576,013 6,718,015 Income/(Loss) from operations (3,576,013 ) (6,648,015 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (857,723 ) (1,044,786 ) Reimbursement for expenses - related party 22,937 72,246 Change in fair value of investment in GMP Bio - 12,706 Change in fair value of derivative on debt (280,402 ) (225,074 ) Loss on debt conversion (88,258 ) (373,142 ) Total other income (expense) (1,203,446 ) (1,558,050 ) Net income (loss) before non-controlling interests (4,779,459 ) (8,206,065 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (255,527 ) (302,972 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. $ (4,523,932 ) $ (7,903,093 ) Basic net loss per share attributable to common stock $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Basic weighted average common stock outstanding 404,396,473 384,075,369





We incurred a lower net loss per basic share of $0.01 for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to net loss per basic share of $0.02 for the year ended December 31, 2023. We incurred a significantly lower net loss of approximately $3.4 million between December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The lower net loss was primarily due to lower impairment of goodwill by approximately $2.9 million, lower general and administrative expenses of approximately $0.2 million and lower other expenses, including interest cost, or approximately $0.3 million. All operational costs associated with OT-101 and the nanoparticle platform are substantially covered by the JV, significantly reducing our direct financial burden till such time we make a determination to commence development of our own compounds.

“Our JV is growing rapidly and is moving towards a potential initial public offering, the timing of which is under evaluation. The JV’s product portfolio has the potential to generate significant revenues and value for itself and, consequently, the Company and its shareholders due to our ownership in the JV. That has been the plan for the Company, since we entered into the JV. As reported in our Form 10-K, while we believe that the valuation of the JV has increased, we have opted to revise the fair value of our investment in the JV only upon a triggering event occurring, and justifying the revision to our fair value, such as, but not limited to, a financing, licensing, an IPO, or results of late stage clinical trials such as our Phase 3 pancreatic cancer trial”, said Amit Shah, CFO for Oncotelic.

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic has rare pediatric designation for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma “DIPG” (through OT-101) through its 45% joint venture, melanoma (through CA4P), and Acute Myeloid Leukemia “AML” (through OXi 4503). Oncotelic also acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019.

Oncotelic acquired AL-101, during the 4th quarter of 2021, for the intranasal delivery of apomorphine. We intend to develop AL-101 for the treatment of Parkinson Disease ("PD"). Over 60,000 new patients are being diagnosed with PD in the United States and currently there are over 1 million patients in the US and expected to increase to over 1.2 million by 2030. In addition, approximately 10 million suffer from this disease globally. https://www.parkinson.org/Understanding-Parkinsons/Statistics. AL-101 is also being developed for Erectile Dysfunction ("ED"). ED is the most prevalent male sexual disorder globally. The percentages of men affected by ED are as follows: 14.3-70% of men aged 60 years, 6.7-48% of men aged 70 years, and 38% of men aged 80 years (Geerkens MJM et al. (2019). Eur Urol Focus. pii: S2405-4569(19)30079-3). However, with the increasing administration of PDE5 inhibitors in clinical practice, it was found that approximately 30-35% of ED patients are treatment failures (McMahon CN et al. (2006). BMJ, 332: 589-92). AL-101 is designed to target treatment failure ED patients who do not respond to PDE5 inhibitors. Through similar mechanism of action, AL-101 is being developed for Female Sexual Dysfunction ("FSD"). Female sexual dysfunction is a prevalent problem, afflicting approximately 40% of women and there are few treatment options. FSD is more typical as women age and is a progressive and widespread condition. (Allahdadi, KJ et al. (2009) Cardiovascular & hematological agents in medicinal chemistry, 7(4), 260-269). There is no available drug for the treatment of FSD. In June 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vyleesi (bremelanotide) to treat acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder ("HSDD") in premenopausal women. This is the only available drug treatment. Vyleesi has essentially replaced the only other drug for HSDD - however, it has a long list of drug-drug interactions, including commonly used antidepressants, such as fluoxetine and sertraline. In addition, it has a black box warning regarding its use with alcohol, a combination that has been associated with hypotension and syncopal episodes. Therefore, there is an urgent need for effective therapy against FSD and HSDD.

