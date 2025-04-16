ScanTech AI Systems to Unveil its CustomsTrace AI™ to Pioneer Goods Verification in a Shifting Tariff Landscape





Atlanta, GA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (the “Company” or “ScanTech AI”) (Nasdaq: STAI), a global innovator in non-intrusive, fixed-gantry CT (Computed Tomography) screening technologies, today announced the initial development of its CustomsTrace AI™ platform, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing what is anticipated to be one of the most pressing challenges in today’s global trade environment, accurate identification and verification of tariff-sensitive goods at national borders including the prevention of unauthorized or illicit importation of restricted items.

As tariff regulations and international trade policies continue to shift, governments and industries alike are expected to seek technology partners capable of enabling intelligent enforcement without disrupting supply chain fluidity. In response to the potential needs, ScanTech AI is harnessing its core competencies in high-resolution imaging and machine learning in an effort to pioneer a solution where only a few definitive validation platforms currently exist. These core technologies have been developed by ScanTech AI over the past decade. Their application in a new initiative to rapidly identify tariff-sensitive goods and unauthorized imports, without disrupting the flow of legitimate trade, is a capability that only a select few companies currently possess, including ScanTech AI.

“The CustomsTrace AI™ interface represents the potential to redefine how nations manage border security and enforce trade policy,” said Dr. Chris Green, Chief Technology Officer at ScanTech AI. “By fusing our advanced CT imaging with adaptive classification algorithms, we are building the foundation for what we aim to be an AI-powered ecosystem that enables operators to act on real-time, data-driven insights, improving both the speed and accuracy of goods screening at scale.”

The Company will actively engage with its Board of Directors, comprised of former senior leaders from Customs and other regulatory agencies, along with early customer stakeholders, to help shape the development roadmap and ensure the platform aligns with mission-critical enforcement needs. The Company considers it a distinct advantage to have such a highly experienced and strategically connected group guiding its efforts.

“As the former Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, I can attest that this technology is a vital tool in safeguarding our nation from a wide range of threats and vulnerabilities, whether related to terrorism or our capacity to identify and assess tariffs, which are critical to our economic security,” said Ralph Basham, former Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Director of the U.S. Secret Service.

ScanTech AI plans to integrate the CustomsTrace AI™ platform directly into its industry-proven fixed-gantry CT systems, offering freight, logistics, and customs operations an innovative tool to support regulatory compliance, trade transparency, and national security in the face of a complex and evolving tariff landscape.

“With fewer than a handful of comprehensive solutions currently available in the market, we believe that our CustomsTrace AI™ platform will uniquely position ScanTech AI to lead a category with exceptional growth potential,” said D. Williams Sr., Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ScanTech AI. “We are committed to redefining the future of intelligent border management—where advanced innovation not only safeguards national borders but also strengthens the integrity of global trade by replacing outdated, trust-based declaration systems with real-time, technology-driven verification.”

Regardless of how the global tariff landscape evolves, ScanTech AI believes that the demand for a solution like CustomsTrace AI™ will remain both timely and essential. For years, industry has lacked a unified, technology-driven approach to real-time goods verification, making it difficult to ensure consistent accuracy, streamline inspections, and support evolving compliance requirements. CustomsTrace AI™ aims to address this longstanding need by providing a scalable platform that enhances visibility, strengthens trade integrity, and supports smarter, more adaptive customs operations.

This announcement reinforces ScanTech AI’s strategic vision: to anticipate global enforcement needs, invest in AI-driven innovation, and deliver advanced solutions that drive stockholder value while addressing some of the most critical issues facing the trade and security sectors today.

About ScanTech AI Systems

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.

For more information, visit www.scantechais.com and https://investor.scantechais.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), including statements regarding ScanTech AI’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future, including development of the CustomsTrace AI™ platform and any subsequent future effects or events if that platform is successfully developed, possible business combinations, revenue growth and financial performance, product expansion and services. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Additionally, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations and beliefs made by the management of ScanTech AI, in light of their respective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effect on ScanTech AI, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ScanTech AI will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including product and service acceptance, regulatory oversights, research and development success, and that ScanTech AI will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks of uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions of ScanTech AI prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of the filings of ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in the current and periodic reports filed or furnished by ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on the information available to ScanTech AI as of the date hereof, and ScanTech AI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required under applicable securities laws.

