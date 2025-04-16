Edmunds and World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers Team Up to Make Car Selling a Home Run for Fans

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmunds, an online car shopping resource that generates more than 20 million visits every month, today announced two new partnerships that connect its trusted automotive expertise with Dodgers fans. Edmunds has signed on as a proud partner of the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 season and is also teaming up with Dodgers standout and 2024 playoff star Tommy Edman. Together, these partnerships create new opportunities for Edmunds to tap into Los Angeles sports culture and boost awareness of its free car shopping and appraisal tools among fans both in the city and nationwide.

Why Edmunds is a fit for Dodgers fans

As one of the most trusted and visited car shopping websites in the U.S., Edmunds is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of fans in the nation’s largest car market. Based in Santa Monica, Edmunds has spent decades helping Angelenos navigate the unique challenges of buying and selling cars in a city where vehicles are a critical part of everyday life and car culture runs deep.

“Just like the Dodgers, Edmunds has a rich Los Angeles heritage. Our shared hometown means we understand the passion that Dodgers fans pack in their cars on every trip to Chavez Ravine. As a lifelong fan myself, some of my favorite memories were made in the car, listening to Vin Scully turn every play into a story, or making our way to the stadium in a caravan of Dodger blue,” said Alison Steinlauf Anziska, Edmunds’ senior vice president of marketing. “Much like Dodgers fans’ heartfelt investment in the ’Boys in Blue,’ car shopping can be an equally impassioned undertaking. We want Dodgers fans to know they can turn to Edmunds first to get a great offer on their current ride or to find their next great car to take them to the ballpark.”

How Dodgers fans will see Edmunds in action

Through the Dodgers partnership, fans can expect to see Edmunds branding across the team’s website homepage, email campaigns and social media channels throughout the 2025 season. Fans will also hear an Edmunds brand spotlight within every Dodgers play-by-play radio broadcast and livestream on AM 570 LA Sports. All content will showcase both high-level brand messaging and specific references to Edmunds’ car-selling products, including the Edmunds appraisal tool.

Edmunds and Edman: A big-league duo helping fans buy and sell cars with confidence

Later this season, Edmunds will unveil a new ad campaign featuring Dodgers superutility man Tommy Edman. Playing off the familiar sounding names, the campaign will showcase why Edmunds is a trusted resource for shoppers as they prepare to buy or sell a car.

Tommy Edman joined the Dodgers via a trade in July 2024 and quickly became a fan favorite, contributing six home runs and 20 RBI in 37 regular-season games. In the playoffs, Edman turned it up a notch, earning a playoff MVP honor in the process, and playing a major role in the Dodgers’ 2024 World Championship.

Edman is currently in the car market, offering an authentic perspective to the campaign.

“From handling both the infield and outfield to hitting for contact and power, Edman is praised for his ability to do it all on the field,” said Anziska. “This versatility makes him a perfect fit for Edmunds, as we pride ourselves on delivering a range of tools, education and expert insights in every car shopping at-bat.”

Edmunds’ growing roster of winning sports partnerships

The Dodgers and Tommy Edman partnerships are the latest in a growing lineup of professional sports collaborations designed to connect the Edmunds brand and name to car shopping. Most recently, Edmunds partnered with professional football players Tremaine, Terrell and Trey Edmunds, as well as with professional soccer player Kristen Edmonds, for the launch of its “Name of the Game” campaign to underscore the value of having trusted experts on your team when buying or selling a car.

Game-changing guidance in a complicated car market

The new brand partnerships and upcoming ad campaign take on greater relevance in light of recently enacted tariffs on imported new vehicles and broader affordability challenges in the car marketplace.

“In today’s market, consumers need clarity and confidence more than ever,” said Anziska. “That’s exactly what Edmunds is here to provide — trusted guidance to help car shoppers make smarter decisions for their lifestyles and wallets.”

More information on the partnerships is available on Edmunds’ Car News page.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Newsweek, Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

