DIFI to Hold 2025 PlugFest in Munich Region of Germany September 8-11

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) announced that it will conduct its second European PlugFest in September at board member company WORK Microwave GmbH. The event will take place during the week of September 8th at WORK’s expanded facility in Holzkirchen, Germany, about 20 minutes by train from Munich.

The eagerly-awaited annual PlugFest will bring together companies from around the world to test the interoperability of their digital ground systems using versions up to 1.2.1 of the DIFI Standard (IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021) released in Q1 2025. A webinar discussing the standard took place in March.

DIFI Chairman and the Head of Advanced Technology at Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Stuart Daughtridge noted that a record number of companies exhibited DIFI-compatible satcom products at SATELLITE 2025 in Washington, DC and that he expects the PlugFest in Germany to also be very well-attended.

“The momentum for the standard and the both commercial and government eagerness to see it evolve and adopted is really pushing DIFI members forward. We are grateful to WORK Microwave for agreeing to host this year’s PlugFest,” he said.

Thomas Froehlich, CEO of WORK Microwave, is convinced: “The DIFI standard has the potential to set new trends or even to trigger a revolution of SATCOM ground infrastructure. For companies active in this field, such as WORK Microwave, the DIFI standard introduces new opportunities to offer a so far unknown range of flexibility and service to their customers. Therefore, we at WORK Microwave are proud to host the next DIFI PlugFest at our premises.”

From September 8 to 10, DIFI-member companies only will have the opportunity to test their systems for seamless interoperability with the equipment of multiple vendors based on the advances incorporated into version 1.2.1. A Thursday Showcase open to all will include a keynote, panel session and discussions with the companies that put their equipment to the test.

WORK Microwave GmbH (www.work-microwave.com) has been a leading developer and manufacturer of RF and digital electronics technologies and products for over three decades. Known for quality products, customized solutions, reliability and customer service, WORK Microwave sets the industry benchmark for innovation in microwave and digital signal processing technologies. All of its products are developed and produced in-house in their 5,000 square-meter facility in Holzkirchen/Munich.

The program for the event, exhibitors and the name of the Keynote speaker will be posted shortly to the DIFI website.

ABOUT DIFI

The Digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) Interoperability Consortium, or DIFI, has created a standard that enforces interoperability on digital IF/RF technology. Digital IF was developed to overcome the limitations of analog systems but, today, vendor lock-in prevents it from delivering seamless interoperability and severely limits its adoption. A truly interoperable digital IF, on the other hand, will enable transformation to a virtualized ground segment, reducing the total cost of ownership and significantly boosting network and terminal agility and scalability. Compliance with the DIFI standard will ensure that satellite ground segments can seamlessly adapt to rapidly changing space-layer payloads, orbits, and constellations. Ultimately, DIFI promises to elevate the resilience, performance, and capabilities of satellite networks and enable a digital transformation that integrates satellites seamlessly into the larger telecom, IT and GIS markets.

A full list of DIFI members and information about membership can be found at https://dificonsortium.org/members/

ABOUT WORK MICROWAVE

WORK Microwave is a leading provider of innovative microwave technology, dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions tailored to the needs of its customers and partners. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, WORK Microwave continuously sets industry standards in SATCOM, Virtualization, Laser Communication, Defence Electronics, and Microwave Sensors.

