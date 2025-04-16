Coppergate Global, National Corporate Housing’s Destination Services Division, Wins 2024 Graebel Partner Alliance Excellence Award

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Corporate Housing is proud to announce that its Destination Services division, Coppergate Global, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Excellence Award by the Graebel Partner Alliance. This recognition honors Coppergate Global’s outstanding performance in the Relocation Services category across The Americas.

The Superior Quality Achievement Award is given to partners who receive the highest performance scores in Move Management, International Move Management, and Relocation Services. Recipients are selected based on transferee survey results collected over a 13-month rolling calendar, with a minimum of 25 surveys returned. Coppergate Global’s exceptional scores reflect its consistent ability to exceed expectations and set the bar for excellence within the global mobility industry.

“We are honored to receive the Graebel Supplier Quality Award for Relocation Services in The Americas! This marks our second prestigious industry award for 2024, a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering personalized, high-touch service backed by the strength of our global parent company,” said Kerrie Weldon, Senior Vice President of Destination and Travel Services. “For over 24 years, we have worked tirelessly to ensure seamless relocations, settling-in, and acclimation experiences. A heartfelt thank you to our incredible team and our valued clients for their trust. We look forward to continuing to set the standard in destination services!”

“We deeply value and take great pride in our longstanding partnership with Graebel,” said Tom Atchison, CEO of National. “Together, we’ve built a relationship rooted in trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to excellence in global mobility and relocation. This award reflects that partnership and the incredible work our teams do every day to deliver exceptional service to relocating employees and their families around the world.”

This award highlights Coppergate Global’s dedication to providing exceptional destination services, including area orientations, home finding, school search, and settling-in support. As part of National Corporate Housing, Coppergate Global continues to deliver innovative, high-quality relocation experiences backed by a culture of service, care, and excellence.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Peggy Smith, Chief Innovation Officer, Marketing

703-727-9124 | psmith@nationalcorporatehousing.com

About National Corporate Housing: At National, we turn complex temporary housing challenges into seamless solutions. As a global leader in customized corporate housing since 1999, we provide personalized, 360-degree services that ensure your employees feel at home, wherever they are in the world. With our extensive network and local expertise, we make the unfamiliar comfortable, delivering exceptional experiences that transform clients into lifelong partners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d42cc9e6-c436-4e53-8eff-fed48e4ac26e