Hub Cyber Security Appoints Shlomo Bibas as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a global leader in confidential computing and advanced data fabric technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shlomo Bibas as an Independent Member of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Bibas will also serve on various board committees and has been appointed Chairperson of the Compensation Committee.

Mr. Bibas brings over two decades of leadership experience across the technology, cybersecurity, and corporate governance sectors. He has a strong track record of driving strategic growth, operational efficiency, and technological innovation. His appointment underscores HUB’s continued commitment to enhancing its corporate governance and deepening board-level expertise as the Company advances its global expansion strategy.

“We are pleased to welcome Shlomo to our Board,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB Cyber Security. “His deep experience in the high-technology sector and comprehensive understanding of both public and private market dynamics will be instrumental as we continue to pursue our strategic priorities in order to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Mr. Bibas currently serves as Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Technology Officer at the Woodbridge Group, a global technology provider serving multiple industries. Previously, he held key leadership roles including Chief Information Officer at Celestica, a publicly traded technology company with over $9 billion in annual revenues, and SVP of Global Operations and CIO at Apotex. Mr. Bibas began his career at Accenture, where he became a Partner in the firm’s Systems Integration and High Technology practice in 2006.

“Shlomo’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as HUB accelerates its global market expansion,” said Renah Persofsky, Chairperson of HUB’s Board of Directors. “His extensive experience of over two decades in global professional services, including as CIO, CTO and CISO of multi-national corporations, together with his knowledge in scaling technology operations across international markets and navigating complex regulatory environments, will be instrumental in guiding our strategic growth. We are thrilled to have him on board and believe his contributions will be invaluable in helping to position HUB as a global leader in cybersecurity and secured data fabric solutions and products and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (“HUB”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The Company specializes in advanced cybersecurity solutions that protect sensitive commercial and government information. HUB’s offerings include encrypted computing technologies that prevent hardware-level intrusions and innovative data theft prevention solutions. Operating in over 30 countries, HUB serves a diverse client base with its cutting-edge cybersecurity appliances and services.

