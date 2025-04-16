DEME announces start of new share buyback program

 Source: DEME Group NV

Based on the shareholder authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 29, 2022, the Board of Directors of DEME Group NV has decided to launch a new share buyback program.  

