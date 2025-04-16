DEME announces start of new share buyback program

Based on the shareholder authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 29, 2022, the Board of Directors of DEME Group NV has decided to launch a new share buyback program.
Attachment
| Source: DEME Group NV DEME Group NV
Based on the shareholder authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 29, 2022, the Board of Directors of DEME Group NV has decided to launch a new share buyback program.
Attachment
DEME (Euronext: DEME) announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Havfram, an international offshore wind contractor based in Norway. This strategic acquisition aligns with DEME's...Read More
DEME is releasing its 2024 Annual Report today, marking the third report since the company's stock listing in 2022. Attachment P2025 DEME Publication annual report...Read More