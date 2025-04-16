CORRECTION NOTICE: Stride Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call

This press release has been updated to correct a link originally included in the second paragraph. The original release was issued on April 15, 2025. No other changes have been made.

RESTON, VA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598145147. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and provide the conference ID number 8901384. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be posted at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598145147 as soon as it is available.

About Stride Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at stridelearning.com

 

            








        

            

                

                    
