Olympia Gaming Launches Mobile Apps, LB Rewards and CF Rewards

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia Gaming, the developer of Casino Fandango in Carson City, NV and Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, NV and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced the rollout of mobile apps, LB Rewards and CF Rewards. With this launch, Olympia Gaming becomes the first operator in Northern Nevada to deliver the QCI Player App, setting a new regional standard for real-time, mobile guest engagement.

Current Features (Now Available):

Player Account Information – live tier status, point balance, free play, and comp dollars

– live tier status, point balance, free play, and comp dollars Offer Listing – view of current and upcoming offers including free play, dining and hotel

– view of current and upcoming offers including free play, dining and hotel Secure Tax Forms – digital retrieval of win/loss statements and tax documentations

– digital retrieval of win/loss statements and tax documentations Push Notifications & Event Alerts – real-time updates tailored to guest preferences

Future Features (Coming Soon):

Entertainment & Special Event Schedule – full calendar of concerts and events

– full calendar of concerts and events Host Chat & Service Requests – direct, secure messaging for concierge-level support

– direct, secure messaging for concierge-level support Interactive Property Navigation – maps, parking guidance, and way-finding tools

– maps, parking guidance, and way-finding tools Interactive Prizes – in-app rewards that are redeemable at either casino

“Launching the QCI Player App is a milestone for both Casino Fandango and Legends Bay Casino,” said DeCourcy Graham, Chief Operating Officer at Olympia Gaming. “Our guests can now see their rewards, view exclusive offers, and even access tax forms—all from their mobile device, furthering the value of our rewards program. We are thrilled to pioneer this technology in Northern Nevada and elevate the guest experience across our properties.”

With a combined focus on value and exceeding guest expectations, Olympia Gaming and QCI’s collaboration is delivering on a promise to set a new industry standard, offering capabilities that surpass current market offerings.

“Olympia Gaming challenged us to create an app that goes beyond basic account lookup and truly empowers the player,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at QCI. “This successful launch reflects a close collaboration between the Olympia team and QCI, and we are excited to see the QCI Player App drive deeper engagement and new revenue opportunities for both properties.”

The LB Rewards and CF Rewards mobile apps are now available for download on Apple IOS and Google Play store.

ABOUT Olympia Gaming

Olympia Gaming is the gaming development division of Olympia Companies, whose subsidiaries and related entities include Casino Fandango in Carson City and Legends Bay Casino in Sparks. Voted the best casino in Carson City year after year, Casino Fandango features a wide variety of gaming, dining, and entertainment venues. Legends Bay Casino builds upon Olympia’s success in Carson City with the latest slots and table games, northern Nevada’s only Circa Sports Sportsbook, several original dining and bar concepts, as well as seamless access to the open-air shopping and dining at the Outlets at Legends and the adjacent Sparks Marina. For more information, visit Olympia Gaming .

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

