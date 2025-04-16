Sun Country Airlines Launches the “Get To Going Series”

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) has debuted a new travel documentary series, the "Get To Going Series”, which spotlights off-the-beaten-path, attainable experiences in Sun Country destinations.

The pilot episode, in partnership with Budget, explores Phoenix, Tucson, and Bisbee, Arizona, and highlights everything from sampling modern Southwest cuisine to uncovering the charm of a historic mountain mining town, and most of all connects with local restaurant, hotel, and attraction operators and owners, artists, and more.

The “‘Get To Going Series” offers a fresh take on some of our most popular destinations, uncovers lesser-known activities, and shows that authentic adventures can be both inspiring and within reach,” said Colton Snow, Chief Marketing Officer at Sun Country Airlines. “This series is all about showcasing the types of fun and affordable experiences it’s possible to have when you travel with Sun Country.”

Host Amber Estenson, from Frazee, MN, is a content creator, hotdish connoisseur, opera singer, and mom known by her social media handle @thatmidwesternmom. Her passion for affordable and attainable travel and ability to make authentic connections invites viewers to engage with each destination and the people she meets along the way.

“Since participating in a student exchange program in high school, travel has been an important way for me to build relationships and memories,” said Amber. “It’s my hope that this series will help show folks, especially my fellow Minnesotans, that these are real, obtainable experiences people can have and inspire them to travel more.”

The first full episode can be viewed on GetToGoing.com, where customers can explore more about the destinations and book the experiences showcased in the series. Travelers can also enjoy the series onboard their next Sun Country flight using the airline’s streaming onboard entertainment system.

Look for more episodes featuring other favorite Sun Country destinations to be released this year.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia

About Skylab

Skylab is the creative development studio and production partner for the Get To Going Series. Skylab Studios is a multifaceted creative content studio focused on non-fiction development. Skylab Productions is a nimble production house providing scalable and a la carte creative, pre-production, production, and post-production services.