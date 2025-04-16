Janover Partners with BitGo to Accelerate SOL Accumulation via Locked Token Markets

BOCA RATON, FL, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”) announced today that it has partnered with BitGo, a leading crypto infrastructure provider offering trading, staking and qualified custody, to accelerate the Company’s Solana (SOL) accumulation strategy.

Through this partnership, Janover will work closely with BitGo’s OTC desk, which has facilitated billions in trading volume to date, to source discounted locked SOL — a specific class of token inventory not available through traditional exchanges. BitGo will serve as Janover’s channel for acquiring these locked tokens, which will be held long term and staked to increase SOL per share for investors.

Locked SOL refers to tokens held under contractual restrictions, typically from vesting schedules, bankruptcies, venture allocations, or project-specific lockups. These tokens cannot be transferred on-chain until their unlock period expires, but can still be bought and sold over-the-counter between qualified parties.

BitGo is uniquely positioned to unlock value in this corner of the market due to its custody relationships and data visibility into where locked SOL sits, who holds it, and when it will become liquid. This gives Janover targeted access to discounted long-term SOL supply that may otherwise be difficult to source.

“BitGo’s access to locked token markets gives us an efficient way to accumulate discounted SOL and execute on our treasury strategy,” said Joseph Onorati, CEO of Janover.

BitGo’s full-service platform provides trading and staking directly from insured, qualified custody across both liquid and locked token markets, making it an ideal partner as Janover continues to expand its SOL treasury position. BitGo’s industry-leading Solana solution built for reliability and scalability, will secure Janover’s long-term positions acquired through this partnership, reinforcing Janover’s role as a public-market accumulator aligned with the Solana ecosystem.

The partnership is part of Janover’s broader strategy to provide investors with transparent exposure to Solana via a public equity vehicle. The Company most recently announced that it holds over $21.2 million in SOL and intends to continue expanding its position in the coming quarters.

Further details regarding the agreement will be included in Janover’s upcoming regulatory filings.

About Janover Inc.

Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve on the balance sheet will be allocated to Solana (SOL). In adopting its new treasury policy, the Company intends to provide investors a way to access the Solana ecosystem. The Company’s treasury policy is expected to provide investors economic exposure to SOL investment.

We are an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions as well as value-add services to multifamily and commercial property professionals as we connect the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

We currently serve more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. Our data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL below the value at which the Company’s SOL are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iv) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (v) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s SOL holdings; (vi) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (viii) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (ix) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

