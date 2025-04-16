SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 EPS of ($0.30) Per Share; and FFO of $1.40 Per Share

Financial and Operating Highlights
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.30 per share for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to net income of $0.20 per share for the same period in 2024.
- Funds from operations ("FFO") of $1.40 per share for the first quarter of 2025, inclusive of $3.1 million, or $0.04 per share, of negative non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives. The Company reported FFO of $3.07 per share for the same period in 2024, which included $141.7 million, or $2.02 per share, of gain on discounted debt extinguishment at 2 Herald Square and $5.1 million, or $0.07 per share, of positive non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives.
- Signed 45 Manhattan office leases covering 602,105 square feet in the first quarter of 2025. The mark-to-market on signed Manhattan office leases was 3.1% lower for the first quarter than the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces. The Company has a current, active pipeline of prospective leases of more than 1.1 million square feet.
- Same-store cash net operating income ("NOI"), including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 2.4% for the first quarter of 2025, excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2024.
- Manhattan same-store office occupancy was 91.8% as of March 31, 2025, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, consistent with the Company's expectations. The Company expects to increase Manhattan same-store office occupancy, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, to 93.2% by December 31, 2025.
Investing Highlights
- In April, together with our joint venture partner, closed on the sale of 85 Fifth Avenue for a gross asset valuation of $47.0 million. The transaction generated net proceeds to the Company of $3.2 million.
- Closed on the previously announced acquisition of 500 Park Avenue for $130.0 million. The Company financed the acquisition with a new $80.0 million mortgage, which has a term of up to 5 years, as fully extended, and bears interest at a floating rate of 2.40% over Term SOFR. The Company swapped the mortgage to a fixed rate of 6.57% through February 2028.
- In April, exercised our purchase option and closed on the acquisition of our partner's 49.9% interest in 100 Park Avenue for cash consideration of $14.9 million.
- Closed on the sale of six Giorgio Armani Residences at 760 Madison Avenue. The transactions generated net proceeds to the Company of $93.3 million.
Special Servicing and Asset Management Highlights
- The Company's special servicing business has active assignments totaling $4.8 billion with an additional $10.9 billion for which the Company has been designated as special servicer on assets that are not currently in special servicing.
NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: SLG) today reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $21.1 million, or $0.30 per share, as compared to a net income of $13.1 million, or $0.20 per share, for the same quarter in 2024.
The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $106.5 million or $1.40 per share, inclusive of $25.0 million, or $0.33 per share, of income related to the expected resolution of a commercial mortgage investment and net of $3.1 million, or $0.04 per share, of negative non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives. The Company reported FFO of $215.4 million, or $3.07 per share, for the same period in 2024, which included $141.7 million, or $2.02 per share, of gain on discounted debt extinguishment at 2 Herald Square and $5.1 million, or $0.07 per share, of positive non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives.
All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis.
Operating and Leasing Activity
Same-store cash NOI, including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 2.6% for the first quarter of 2025, or 2.4% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2024.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company signed 45 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 602,105 square feet. The average rent on the Manhattan office leases signed in the first quarter of 2025 was $83.75 per rentable square foot with an average lease term of 9.8 years and average tenant concessions of 9.4 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $94.35 per rentable square foot. Twenty-four leases comprising 361,131 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $82.29 per rentable square foot, representing a 3.1% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces. The Company has a current, active pipeline of prospective leases of more than 1.1 million square feet.
Occupancy in the Company's Manhattan same-store office portfolio was 91.8% as of March 31, 2025, consistent with the Company's expectations, inclusive of 791,538 square feet of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 92.4% at the end of the previous quarter. The Company expects to increase Manhattan same-store office occupancy, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, to 93.2% by December 31, 2025.
Significant leasing activity in the first quarter includes:
- Early renewal and expansion with Newmark & Company Real Estate for 144,418 square feet at 125 Park Avenue;
- Expansion lease with IBM for 92,663 square feet at One Madison Avenue;
- Renewal with M. Shanken Communications, Inc. for 38,652 square feet at Worldwide Plaza;
- Expansion lease with Ares Management LLC for 38,074 square feet at 245 Park Avenue;
- Early renewal with Brixmor Operating Partnership for 18,655 square feet at 100 Park Avenue;
- New leases of 18,128 square feet and 16,643 square feet with Sichenzia Ross Ferrance Carmel LLP and Lankler Siffert & Wohl LLP, respectively, at 1185 Avenue of the Americas; and
- New lease with Phillips Lytle LLP for 17,320 square feet at 810 Seventh Avenue.
Investment Activity
In April, together with its joint venture partner, the Company closed on the sale of 85 Fifth Avenue for a gross asset valuation of $47.0 million. The transaction generated net proceeds to the Company of $3.2 million.
In January, the Company closed on the previously announced acquisition of 500 Park Avenue for $130.0 million. The Company financed the acquisition with a new $80.0 million mortgage, which has a term of up to 5 years, as fully extended, and bears interest at a floating rate of 2.40% over Term SOFR. The Company swapped the mortgage to a fixed rate of 6.57% through February 2028.
In April, the Company exercised its purchase option and closed on the acquisition of its partner's 49.9% interest in 100 Park Avenue for cash consideration of $14.9 million.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company closed on six Giorgio Armani Residences at 760 Madison Avenue. The transactions generated net proceeds to the Company of $93.3 million.
Debt and Preferred Equity Investment Activity
The carrying value of the Company’s debt and preferred equity portfolio was $537.6 million at March 31, 2025, including $219.4 million representing the Company's share of the preferred equity investment in 625 Madison Avenue that is accounted for as an unconsolidated joint venture. The portfolio had a weighted average current yield of 7.5% as of March 31, 2025, or 8.7% excluding the effect of $63.0 million of investments that are on non-accrual.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company invested $28.3 million in real estate debt and commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS").
Special Servicing and Asset Management Activity
The Company's special servicing business has active assignments totaling $4.8 billion with an additional $10.9 billion for which the Company has been designated as special servicer on assets that are not currently in special servicing. Since inception, the Company's cumulative special servicing and asset management appointments total $25.2 billion.
ESG Highlights
The Company was recognized as a GRESB Sector Leader in the Mixed-Use Residential Real Estate sector, earning a Green Star designation and a 5-star rating.
The Company was recognized in USA TODAY 2025 ranking of America’s Climate Leaders, leading the way in cutting greenhouse gas emissions. This designation reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability, transparency, and meaningful climate action.
The Company ranked in the 95th percentile of global peer set assessed by S&P CSA (DJSI) and listed as a Sustainability Yearbook Member for the fourth consecutive year. Out of the more than 7,800 companies assessed in 2024, only 712 are recognized.
Dividends
In the first quarter of 2025, the Company declared:
- Three monthly ordinary dividends on its outstanding common stock of $0.2575 per share, which were paid in cash on February 18, March 17 and April 15, 2025;
- A quarterly dividend on its outstanding 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.40625 per share for the period January 15, 2025 through and including April 14, 2025, which was paid in cash on April 15, 2025, and is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share.
|SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Revenues:
|2025
|2024
|Rental revenue, net
|$
|144,518
|$
|128,203
|Escalation and reimbursement revenues
|18,501
|13,301
|SUMMIT Operator revenue
|22,534
|25,604
|Investment income
|16,114
|7,403
|Interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles
|15,981
|—
|Other income
|22,198
|13,371
|Total revenues
|239,846
|187,882
|Expenses:
|Operating expenses, including related party expenses of $3 in 2025 and $0 in 2024
|56,062
|43,608
|Real estate taxes
|37,217
|31,606
|Operating lease rent
|6,106
|6,405
|SUMMIT Operator expenses
|21,764
|21,858
|Interest expense, net of interest income
|45,681
|31,173
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|1,687
|1,539
|SUMMIT Operator tax expense
|(45
|)
|(1,295
|)
|Interest expense on senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles
|13,972
|—
|Depreciation and amortization
|64,498
|48,584
|Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries
|(25,039
|)
|—
|Transaction related costs
|295
|16
|Marketing, general and administrative
|21,724
|21,313
|Total expenses
|243,922
|204,807
|Equity in net income from unconsolidated joint ventures
|1,170
|111,160
|Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate
|—
|26,764
|Purchase price and other fair value adjustments
|(9,611
|)
|(50,492
|)
|Loss on sale of real estate, net
|(482
|)
|—
|Depreciable real estate reserves
|(8,546
|)
|(52,118
|)
|Net (loss) income
|(21,545
|)
|18,389
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests:
|Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership
|1,465
|(901
|)
|Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships
|4,897
|1,294
|Preferred units distributions
|(2,154
|)
|(1,903
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green
|(17,337
|)
|16,879
|Perpetual preferred stock dividends
|(3,738
|)
|(3,738
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders
|$
|(21,075
|)
|$
|13,141
|Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|Basic (loss) earnings per share
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|0.20
|Diluted (loss) earnings per share
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|0.20
|Funds From Operations (FFO)
|Basic FFO per share
|$
|1.43
|$
|3.11
|Diluted FFO per share
|$
|1.40
|$
|3.07
|Basic ownership interest
|Weighted average REIT common shares for net income per share
|70,424
|64,328
|Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests
|4,103
|4,439
|Basic weighted average shares and units outstanding
|74,527
|68,767
|Diluted ownership interest
|Weighted average REIT common share and common share equivalents
|72,230
|65,656
|Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests
|4,103
|4,439
|Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding
|76,333
|70,095
|SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Commercial real estate properties, at cost:
|Land and land interests
|$
|1,450,892
|$
|1,357,041
|Building and improvements
|3,828,638
|3,862,224
|Building leasehold and improvements
|1,399,376
|1,388,476
|6,678,906
|6,607,741
|Less: accumulated depreciation
|(2,174,667
|)
|(2,126,081
|)
|4,504,239
|4,481,660
|Cash and cash equivalents
|180,133
|184,294
|Restricted cash
|156,895
|147,344
|Investment in marketable securities
|12,295
|22,812
|Tenant and other receivables
|48,074
|44,055
|Related party receivables
|18,630
|26,865
|Deferred rents receivable
|264,982
|266,428
|Debt and preferred equity investments, net of discounts and deferred origination fees of $2,231 and $1,618 in 2025 and 2024, respectively, and allowances of $13,520 and $13,520 in 2025 and 2024, respectively
|318,189
|303,726
|Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|2,712,582
|2,690,138
|Deferred costs, net
|114,317
|117,132
|Right-of-use assets - operating leases
|860,449
|865,639
|Real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles (includes $1,449,291 and $584,134 at fair value as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|1,599,291
|709,095
|Other assets
|620,547
|610,911
|Total assets
|$
|11,410,623
|$
|10,470,099
|Liabilities
|Mortgages and other loans payable
|$
|2,036,727
|$
|1,951,024
|Revolving credit facility
|490,000
|320,000
|Unsecured term loan
|1,150,000
|1,150,000
|Unsecured notes
|100,000
|100,000
|Deferred financing costs, net
|(15,275
|)
|(14,242
|)
|Total debt, net of deferred financing costs
|3,761,452
|3,506,782
|Accrued interest payable
|18,473
|16,527
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|123,256
|122,674
|Deferred revenue
|166,240
|164,887
|Lease liability - financing leases
|107,183
|106,853
|Lease liability - operating leases
|806,669
|810,989
|Dividend and distributions payable
|21,978
|21,816
|Security deposits
|62,210
|60,331
|Junior subordinate deferrable interest debentures held by trusts that issued trust preferred securities
|100,000
|100,000
|Senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles (includes $1,409,185 and $567,487 at fair value as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|1,409,185
|590,131
|Other liabilities (includes $254,447 and $251,096 at fair value as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|395,832
|414,153
|Total liabilities
|6,972,478
|5,915,143
|Commitments and contingencies
|Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership
|288,702
|288,941
|Preferred units and redeemable equity
|196,016
|196,064
|Equity
|SL Green stockholders' equity:
|Series I Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference, 9,200 issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|221,932
|221,932
|Common stock, $0.01 par value 160,000 shares authorized, 71,016 and 71,097 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|710
|711
|Additional paid-in capital
|4,156,242
|4,159,562
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(4,842
|)
|18,196
|Retained deficit
|(537,585
|)
|(449,101
|)
|Total SL Green Realty Corp. stockholders’ equity
|3,836,457
|3,951,300
|Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships
|116,970
|118,651
|Total equity
|3,953,427
|4,069,951
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|11,410,623
|$
|10,470,099
|SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders
|$
|(21,075
|)
|$
|13,141
|Add:
|Depreciation and amortization
|64,498
|48,584
|Joint venture depreciation and noncontrolling interest adjustments
|53,361
|74,258
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(6,362
|)
|(393
|)
|Less:
|Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate
|—
|26,764
|Purchase price and other fair value adjustments
|(6,544
|)
|(55,652
|)
|Loss on sale of real estate, net
|(482
|)
|—
|Depreciable real estate reserves
|(8,546
|)
|(52,118
|)
|Depreciable real estate reserves in unconsolidated joint venture
|(1,780
|)
|—
|Depreciation on non-rental real estate assets
|1,263
|1,153
|FFO attributable to SL Green common stockholders and unit holders
|$
|106,511
|$
|215,443
|SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Operating income and Same-store NOI Reconciliation:
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(21,545
|)
|$
|18,389
|Depreciable real estate reserves
|8,546
|52,118
|Loss on sale of real estate, net
|482
|—
|Purchase price and other fair value adjustments
|9,611
|50,492
|Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate
|—
|(26,764
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|64,498
|48,584
|SUMMIT Operator tax expense
|(45
|)
|(1,295
|)
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|1,687
|1,539
|Interest expense, net of interest income
|45,681
|31,173
|Interest expense on senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles
|13,972
|—
|Operating income
|122,887
|174,236
|Equity in net income from unconsolidated joint ventures
|(1,170
|)
|(111,160
|)
|Marketing, general and administrative expense
|21,724
|21,313
|Transaction related costs
|295
|16
|Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries
|(25,039
|)
|—
|SUMMIT Operator expenses
|21,764
|21,858
|Investment income
|(16,114
|)
|(7,403
|)
|Interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles
|(15,981
|)
|—
|SUMMIT Operator revenue
|(22,534
|)
|(25,604
|)
|Non-building revenue
|(10,486
|)
|(5,049
|)
|Net operating income (NOI)
|75,346
|68,207
|Equity in net income from unconsolidated joint ventures
|1,170
|111,160
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciable real estate reserves
|1,780
|—
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization
|63,075
|69,446
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of deferred financing costs
|3,191
|3,095
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV interest expense, net of interest income
|62,965
|72,803
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV gain on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|(141,664
|)
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV investment income
|(4,918
|)
|—
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV non-building revenue
|(1,291
|)
|(501
|)
|NOI including SLG share of unconsolidated JVs
|201,318
|182,546
|NOI from other properties/affiliates
|(37,817
|)
|(20,845
|)
|Same-Store NOI
|163,501
|161,701
|Straight-line and free rent
|641
|(3,181
|)
|Amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net
|728
|49
|Operating lease straight-line adjustment
|204
|204
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV straight-line and free rent
|(5,131
|)
|(2,832
|)
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net
|(6,394
|)
|(6,285
|)
|Same-store cash NOI
|$
|153,549
|$
|149,656
|Lease termination income
|(4,355
|)
|(1,278
|)
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV lease termination income
|(23
|)
|(2,717
|)
|Same-store cash NOI excluding lease termination income
|$
|149,171
|$
|145,661
