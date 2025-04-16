Three Tech Trends That Are Supercharging Clean Energy in 2025

Washington, D.C, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Earth Day approaches, the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) is spotlighting three fast-moving trends in clean energy technology that are transforming the power grid, reshaping the role of the consumer, and accelerating the clean energy transition.

“These tools are real, they’re working, and they’re scaling,” said Sheri Givens, President & CEO of SEPA. 

Here are three key technology trends to watch in 2025 and beyond, according to SEPA: 

1. Grid-Connected Smart Homes 

From smart thermostats to energy apps, connected devices are helping households save money and conserve energy. 

2. AI-Powered Infrastructure 

AI is becoming the digital brain behind the grid—analyzing weather, forecasting demand, and spotting outages before they happen. 

3. Virtual Power Plants

From rooftop solar to smart appliances, your home’s energy tech can now help power your entire neighborhood.

