Oculis and EURETINA Announce the 2025 Ramin Tadayoni Award

ZUG, Switzerland, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / ICX: OCS.IC) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announces, in collaboration with EURETINA, the 2025 Ramin Tadayoni Award.

The Ramin Tadayoni Award continues its legacy through EURETINA and has been supported by Oculis as a lasting tribute to Professor Tadayoni, the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer and a world-renowned retina specialist, who unexpectedly passed away on April 19 2024. This award aims to encourage innovative research with the potential to significantly advance the understanding and treatment of retinal diseases.

This annual award of €30,000 for research support, with an additional €5,000 for the candidate, recognizes the future generation of ophthalmologists by supporting an exceptional postgraduate scholar in retina research. Applications for this year’s award will be accepted until May 12, 2025, and the award will be announced at the opening ceremony of the EURETINA Congress in Paris on September 4 - 7, 2025.

Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, said: “On April 19, we mark the one-year anniversary of Prof. Tadayoni's passing, and we are deeply honored to announce our continued support for this award, commemorating the extraordinary legacy of a dear friend, leading scientist and deeply valued member of the global retina community and Oculis team. Prof. Tadayoni’s impact on the field of ophthalmology and our pipeline remains profound. Through this award, we carry forward his passion for scientific excellence, education and patient-centered innovation. His dedication to advancing retinal research inspires us, and the next generation of clinicians and scientists committed to transforming the lives of patients with blinding diseases.”

Anat Loewenstein, M.D., President of EURETINA, said: “We are proud to continue the establishment of the Ramin Tadayoni Award for a second year, honoring the memory of an extraordinary individual whose legacy continues to shape the future of retinal research and care. This award stands as a tribute to Prof. Tadayoni’s remarkable contributions to ophthalmology and to his role as a mentor and deeply respected colleague. By championing excellence in retinal research and fostering the next generation of leaders in the field, we continue to uphold his vision. We are grateful to Oculis for its ongoing support in this meaningful initiative.”

In September 2024 Dr. Andrea Govetto, M.D., Ph.D., was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Ramin Tadayoni Award in 2024. Dr. Govetto, a vitreoretinal surgeon at the Oftalmico-Fatebenefratelli Hospital, ASST-Fatebenefratelli-Sacco in Milan, Italy, is developing a computational model of fluid flow and retinal tissue deformation in macular edema.

Prof. Tadayoni joined Oculis’ Scientific Advisory Board in December 2017 and then after as Chief Scientific Officer in February 2024. At the time, he served as the President of EURETINA, the European Society of Retina Specialists and the Retina Department Chairman of Rothschild Foundation Hospital, including the French Myopia Institute. Prior, he was also Chief of the Department for Lariboisière university hospitals and Saint-Louis hospital and Professor of Ophthalmology at University Paris-Cité. Prof. Tadayoni was a Principal Investigator in numerous trials and served as an advisor for companies in the ophthalmology space for over two decades, including his role as Chair of the Oculis’ Retina Scientific Advisory Board. He was a passionate physician and researcher, authoring over 320 medical and scientific articles and making numerous contributions to ophthalmology textbooks. He received numerous awards, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award and the prestigious Jules Gonin Award from the Retina Research Foundation. Dr. Tadayoni completed his medical degree and internship at Paris V University. His retina fellowship was completed at Lariboisière University Hospital while simultaneously pursuing his Ph.D. in Science at Paris VII University and the Paris Vision Institute.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS / XICE: OCS) purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’ highly differentiated pipeline of multiple innovative product candidates in clinical development includes: OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME); Privosegtor (OCS-05), a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis with potentially broad clinical applications in other neuro-ophthalmic diseases; and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), a topical biologic anti-TNFα eye drop candidate for dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and is supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

