Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

 | Source: Oculis Holding AG Oculis Holding AG

ZUG, Switzerland, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to directors of the Company.

Attachments


Attachments

Notification of managers' transaction - Riad Sherif - 6 March 2026 RSU vest Notification of managers' transaction - Robert Warner - 4 March 2026 RSU vest Notification of managers' transaction - Arshad Khanani - 4 March 2026 RSU vest Notification of managers' transaction - Christina Ackermann - 4 March 2026 RSU vest Notification of managers' transaction - Anthony Rosenberg - 4 March 2026 RSU vest Notification of managers' transaction - Arshad Khanani - 6 March 2026 RSU vest

Contact Data

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading