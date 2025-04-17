Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA); NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC); Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI); and Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)

PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA)

If you have held BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) shares continuously since on or shortly after its September 26, 2024 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bioage-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

Why? BioAge completed its initial public offering on September 27, 2024, selling 12.65 million shares at $18 per share. However, less than three months later, on December 6, 2024, BioAge announced that it would discontinue the ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 study of its investigational drug candidate azelaprag after liver transaminitis was observed in some subjects receiving azelapgrag. In response to the news, BioAge’s stock price declined from $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024 to $4.65 per share on December 7, 2024.

Following this news, a federal securities fraud class action complaint was filed in which it is alleged that BioAge and ten of its Officers and Directors made materially false and/or misleading statements in its initial public offering concerning its STRIDES Phase 2 clinical trial and that these investors sustained damages as a result thereof.

Specifically, it is alleged that BioAge’s final prospectus for its IPO represented the significance and benefits of azelaprag for the treatment of obesity in older adults. Defendants touted BioAge’s lead product candidate azelaprag in connection with the Company’s ongoing STRIDES with expectations of topline results in 2025. Defendants also mentioned its collaboration with Lilly’s Chorus clinical development organization who would be advising and assisting on all aspects of the STRIDES trial design and execution. Defendants further discussed the potential for a second Phase 2 clinical trial combining azelaprag and semaglutide to treat obesity in individuals ages 18 years and older. Therefore, the initial public offering represented to the public that there were no safety concerns and the Company expected top line results and to meet its primary endpoint goals in connection with its STRIDES clinical trial. Contrary to these representations, BioAge discontinued the ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 study of its investigational drug candidate azelaprag after several subjects showed elevated levels of liver enzymes warning of potential organ damage. As a result, Defendants discontinued the clinical trial and halted further enrollment. Given the fact that Defendants failure to disclose the potential for liver transaminitis in any of its previous clinical Phase 1 trials and various preclinical tox studies, Defendants’ statements in BioAge’s registration statement were allegedly false and/or materially misleading at the time of the initial public offering.

What You Can Do Now? Current BioAge shareholders who have held BioAge shares since on or shortly after its September 26, 2024 IPO, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bioage-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. #BioAge $BIOA

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss

If you are a Current NAPCO (NASDAQ: NSSC) shareholder who has held NAPCO shares since prior to November 7, 2022, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Click here to join or learn more: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Napco-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Why? Key allegations in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint have survived a motion to dismiss. That complaint alleges that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), through certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NAPCO failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding cost of goods sold (“COGS”) and inventory; (2) NAPCO downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) NAPCO’s unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, NAPCO would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On April 11, 2025, the federal court determined that key allegations would survive Defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint.

In so doing, the Court stated: “Plaintiffs have adequately stated Exchange Act claims by pleading scienter [knowledge of wrongdoing] through defendants’ unusual stock sales and by plausibly alleging loss causation between the corrective announcement and stock price drop. Plaintiffs have also stated Securities Act claims against NAPCO and the underwriter defendants.”

“Taking the well-pleaded facts as true, there is no question that plaintiffs have adequately pled scienter. First, the stock sales were highly unusual in timing and amount. As to amount, the total proceeds of over $108 million from stock sales by the officer defendants weigh in favor of a motive. . . . And the officer defendants sold hefty percentages of their holdings – 48.5% for Soloway and 45.5% for Buchel.”

What To Do Now: If you have held NAPCO shares since prior to November 7, 2022, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Napco-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

If you have held Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

Why? A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined, and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that served as an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current Treace shareholders who have held Treace shares since prior to May 8, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. #Treace $TMCI

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleging that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), and certain of its officers failed to disclose to investors that it had improper safeguards in place for sensitive trader information, has survived a motion to dismiss.

Virtu shareholders who have continuously held Virtu shares since prior to November 7, 2018, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Learn more or join by clicking https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: A securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT), via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 17, 2025, a federal Court determined that key allegations were sufficiently pled to survive defendants’ motion to dismiss.

According to the Court’s Order, "essentially anyone at Virtu, including its proprietary traders" could directly access this material non-public information from at least January 2018 through April 2019, and to do so, Virtu traders only needed to use a "widely known and frequently shared username and password."

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW: If you are a current Virtu shareholder who has held Virtu stock since on or before November 7, 2018, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. $VIRT #VirtuFinancial

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com