Electrify Expo Spotlights 5 Key E-Bike Trends Driving Growth into 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, is seeing major shifts in e-bike consumer trends as it gears up for another record-breaking year. With e-bike adoption accelerating even amidst a volatile market, the festival’s position as the intersection between a demo experience and a sales transaction, Electrify Expo is in a unique position to forecast important shifts and trends that can help E-bike manufacturers, dealers and retailers adapt to changing market conditions.

Garnering over 100,000 thousand e-bike demo rides in 2024, brands that exhibit at Electrify Expo experience real-time feedback and sales tractions unlike anywhere else.

“As the largest electric vehicle festival in North America, we’re seeing firsthand how consumer behavior is shaping the future of e-bikes,” said BJ Birtwell, Founder and CEO of Electrify Expo. “Each season, Electrify Expo drives thousands of e-bike sales in the U.S. because we provide consumers with an immersive, hands-on demo experience that directly influences their purchase decisions.”

Fat Tire E-Bikes are Leading the Charge

Fat tire e-bikes have surged in popularity, appealing to riders looking for versatility and stability. These models are particularly well-suited for all-terrain adventures, including sand, snow, gravel and rough trails. Consumers are drawn to their ability to handle diverse conditions while providing a smoother and more comfortable ride. At Electrify Expo, these bikes have consistently attracted large crowds, with many first-time buyers opting for fat tire models due to their durability and ease of use.

Cargo Bikes Replacing Cars For Some Shoppers With Short Commutes

More urban commuters are making the switch from traditional vehicles to cargo e-bikes, a trend that continues to grow among Electrify Expo attendees. These bikes are becoming an essential transportation solution for families and city dwellers looking to reduce car dependency. Whether used for school drop-offs, grocery runs, or short commutes, cargo e-bikes offer a practical, eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to cars. With the rise of bike-friendly infrastructure in cities, this category is expected to see even greater adoption into 2025.

Class 2 E-Bikes are in High Demand

Consumers are increasingly seeking e-bikes that offer more than just pedal assist, fueling the demand for Class 2 e-bikes equipped with throttle control. These bikes provide riders with the flexibility to either pedal or engage the throttle for an effortless ride. Particularly popular among first-time buyers, Class 2 e-bikes appeal to those who want a more accessible and user-friendly option. Electrify Expo has seen a noticeable uptick in test rides and purchases of Class 2 models, demonstrating their growing market dominance.

The $1,500 - $3,000 Price Sweet Spot

Affordability remains a key factor in consumer purchasing decisions, and the $1,000 - $3,000 price range has become the sweet spot for first-time e-bike buyers. This segment balances cost with high-quality components, offering consumers reliability without breaking the bank. At Electrify Expo, this price range has consistently driven strong sales, as many attendees prefer to test ride multiple models before making a purchase. With ongoing advancements in battery technology and motor efficiency, brands operating in this space are expected to see continued growth into 2025.

“We started GhostCat Bikes with a simple goal: to deliver high-performance e-bikes at a best-value price point—between $2,000 and $3,000—without compromising on performance, quality or customer service,” said Kevin Michaud, founder of GhostCat. “We’re proud to open the door to a broader market, making premium e-biking accessible for more people to enjoy.”

Market Consolidation in the E-Bike Industry

The e-bike market is experiencing a wave of consolidation, with larger brands acquiring smaller competitors and increasing their market share. As the industry matures, dominant players are emerging, leading to a more streamlined market with fewer but stronger competitors. This trend is creating opportunities for well-established brands to expand their reach while making it more challenging for smaller startups to compete. Electrify Expo provides a crucial platform for both emerging and established brands to showcase their products and gain visibility in an evolving industry.

