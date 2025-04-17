Beachhead Solutions Launches ComplianceEZ, Giving MSPs On-Demand Compliance Proof for 68 Cybersecurity Controls

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachhead Solutions, provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the version 1.0 launch of ComplianceEZ. The powerful new tool, integrated into the BeachheadSecure for MSPs platform at no additional cost, transforms how MSPs handle clients’ compliance needs across various regulatory frameworks.

ComplianceEZ allows MSPs to document exactly how BeachheadSecure’s software provides 68 software controls satisfying more than 800 of the requisite controls of NIST CSF, NIST 800-171, CIS, CMMC 2.0, the FTC Safeguards Rule, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and more. This comprehensive tool enables an MSP to instantly generate audit-worthy documentation to prove their clients’ compliance when it matters most. Learn more about how new compliance changes are affecting MSPs with our free industry report.

“With regulatory enforcement intensifying across nearly all industries, MSPs need thorough and easy-to-use tools to ensure their clients are not just compliant, but can prove it at a moment’s notice,” said Cam Roberson, VP, Channel, Beachhead Solutions. “It’s no longer a question of if your clients will be audited, and achieving compliance for your clients means knowing you’re ticking the right boxes. ComplianceEZ is designed to be that essential tool in an MSP’s arsenal, allowing them to add significant value to their service offerings and differentiate themselves in a competitive market. And to show MSPs just how valuable this tool can be, we are giving MSPs free-forever licenses to BeachheadSecure for MSPs (including ComplianceEZ) for their internal use.”

The BeachheadSecure for MSPs platform enforces numerous security and access controls on a wide range of client devices, including PCs, Macs, USB storage, phones, tablets and servers. With ComplianceEZ, MSPs can now view exactly how the specific controls they have in place for clients—for data access control, encryption, automated risk responses, and more—map to individual mandates within regulatory frameworks their clients must comply with. ComplianceEZ goes further by providing real-time evidence of BeachheadSecure for MSPs actively addressing each specific compliance control. If and when incidents occur, an MSP utilizing ComplianceEZ is prepared to immediately deliver proof of its client’s compliance posture to regulatory auditors.

Maintaining regulatory compliance is an ever-increasing cybersecurity concern for MSPs’ clients, as industries and governments continue to introduce stricter requirements, along with increased enforcement and fines. Many contractors and business partners now require any businesses in their supply chains to complete cybersecurity questionnaires. Cybersecurity insurance providers require businesses to complete detailed security checklists, often based on regulatory frameworks such as NIST. With BeachheadSecure for MSPs and its ComplianceEZ, MSPs can replace the typically frustrating and time-consuming work of understanding complex regulatory requirements and matching them to security safeguards with a vastly streamlined process.

“For MSPs, maintaining their clients’ regulatory compliance is an ever-increasing challenge," added Dan Maksim, Director of Sales Engineering, Beachhead Solutions. “ComplianceEZ transforms this challenge into an opportunity. It allows MSPs to clearly demonstrate their value by drawing a direct line from each regulation-mandated control to the BeachheadSecure feature that fulfills it. This level of transparency and accountability can significantly enhance client trust and satisfaction.”

The BeachheadSecure for MSPs platform serves as a cornerstone for achieving comprehensive and compliant protections against all threats to data. With its layered approach to encryption, BeachheadSecure for MSPs is the only commercially available encryption approach that provides “least-access privilege” protection—a commonly required compliance control—to prevent unauthorized data access, individually and interdepartmentally.

MSPs interested in a free internal license or adding BeachheadSecure for MSPs and ComplianceEZ to their portfolio can reach out to channelteam@beachheadsolutions.com

About Beachhead Solutions

Beachhead Solutions provides MSPs with complete encryption, enforceable security policy management, and remote data access control across their clients’ fleet of PCs, Macs, USB storage devices, smartphones, tablets, and servers. From a unified cloud-based console, BeachheadSecure for MSPs delivers the device visibility and control required to keep clients’ data secure and continually achieve compliance mandates. Beachhead’s innovative all-in-one tools, like RiskResponder, offer automatic, customizable, and pre-determined actions to environmental and behavioral risks.

