Berry Corporation Announces Date for First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call/Webcast

DALLAS, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, before the open of U.S. financial markets and will host a conference call and webcast Thursday morning, May 8, 2025, to discuss these results; details and links are provided below:

Earnings Call Information

Call Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025 Call Time: 11:00 am a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Join the live listen-only audio webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2swb49hy or at https://bry.com/category/events

Participant Dial-in

To ask a question on the call, please dial in using the phone number and passcode below:

Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871 Passcode: 6035522

A web based audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast and will be archived at https://ir.bry.com/reports-resources or visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2swb49hy or https://bry.com/category/events

About Berry Corporation (BRY)

Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived oil and gas reserves. We operate in two business segments: (i) exploration and production (“E&P”) and (ii) well servicing and abandonment services. Our E&P assets are located in California and Utah, are characterized by high oil content and are predominantly located in rural areas with low population. Our California assets are in the San Joaquin Basin (100% oil), and our Utah assets are in the Uinta Basin (65% oil). We provide our well servicing and abandonment services to third party operators in California and our California E&P operations through C&J Well Services (CJWS). More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.bry.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Christopher Denison – Investor Relations

ir@bry.com

(661) 616-3811

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Berry's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate Berry's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our capital program and development and production plans; potential acquisitions and other strategic opportunities; reserves; hedging activities; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of Berry's most-recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. Berry undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.