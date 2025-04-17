authID Joins the Secure Technology Alliance to Advance the Development of Global Identity Standards Across Authentication Technologies

This membership underscores commitment to enhancing data protection and user privacy through industry collaboration

DENVER, COLORADO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced its membership in the Secure Technology Alliance (STA), a prominent industry association dedicated to promoting the understanding, adoption, and widespread application of secure solutions, including smart cards, embedded chip technology, and related hardware and software.

The Secure Technology Alliance serves as a neutral forum that brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets across various sectors, including payments, identity, access, healthcare, mobile, and IoT applications. authID's membership underscores the critical role that biometric identification and continuous authentication serves for security protocols across a wide variety of industries.

"Joining the Secure Technology Alliance aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative and secure biometric authentication solutions," said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. "We are eager to collaborate with industry leaders within the STA to drive the adoption of secure technologies that protect identities and data."

authID's biometric identity verification and authentication solutions ensure enterprises "Know Who's Behind the Device” for every customer or employee login and transaction, while prioritizing privacy and compliance at every step along the journey. Through its leading platform including Proof, Verified , and the groundbreaking PrivacyKey™, authID provides seamless and easily integrated services that verify a user's identity and prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts.

In combining secure digital onboarding and biometric authentication with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, one-in-one-billion false-match accuracy and PrivacyKey’s groundbreaking protocol that saves no biometric data whatsoever, authID provides enterprises and end users with peace of mind regarding data access and storage.

"We are delighted to welcome authID as a member of the Secure Technology Alliance,” said Christina Hulka, Executive Director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “Our members are the backbone of our organization. We look forward to seeing how authID taps into its unique perspectives on biometric authentication and commitment to compliant identity verification to collaborate with fellow members across the technology landscape. Together, the Alliance can advance secure solutions and shape the future of secure digital identity."

The Secure Technology Alliance offers its members opportunities to participate in working committees, access educational resources, and engage in events that provide insights into the latest developments in secure technologies. As a member, authID will contribute to initiatives that promote the adoption of secure solutions across various industries.

"Our membership with the STA represents a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing data protection and user privacy," said Erick Soto, Chief Product Officer of authID. "We look forward to contributing to the development of best practices and standards that will shape the future of secure authentication technologies."

For more information about the Secure Technology Alliance, visit their website at https://www.securetechalliance.org/.

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented biometric identity platform. authID powers biometric identity proofing in 700ms, biometric authentication in 25ms, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience. With our ground-breaking PrivacyKey Solution, authID provides a 1-to-1-billion false match rate, while storing no biometric data. authID stops fraud at onboarding, blocks deepfakes, prevents account takeover, and eliminates password risks and costs, through the fastest, most frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem.

About Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. Its U.S. Payments Forum is the only non-profit organization bringing together merchants, issuers, payment networks, acquirers, processors and technology makers on neutral ground to develop resources for the betterment of the payments industry. The Alliance is also strengthened by its Identity and Access Forum which is dedicated to advancing the adoption and development of secure identification, including physical and digital technologies. This includes mobile drivers’ licenses, access control and various forms of identity authentication. For more information on the Alliance’s activities, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org.

