Creatd Subsidiary Flyte Launches AI-Powered Travel Booking Platform

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd’s (OTC: CRTD) wholly-owned subsidiary Flyte, formerly known as Flewber, today announced the official launch of its AI-powered platform for private travel—bringing together technology, operational efficiency, and customer-focused design across two live offerings, Flyte Luxe and Flyte Hops, with a third vertical, Flyte Escapes, coming soon. The new platform is live at https://www.flyte.travel .

The launch marks a key milestone in Creatd’s broader strategy to acquire high-potential businesses and scale them through centralized infrastructure across finance, compliance, logistics, and technology. With Flyte, that strategy is being applied to the air mobility space—creating a modern, AI-enabled platform built to serve both travelers and providers in a more efficient, scalable way.

Flyte integrates:

Flyte Luxe, the company’s global charter offering, designed for discerning travelers seeking white-glove service and premium aircraft access;



Flyte Hops, a regional air taxi service operating across the Northeast aboard the Cirrus Vision Jet, delivering short-haul efficiency through modern, eco-conscious aircraft;



and Flyte Escapes (coming soon), a curated luxury travel experience that pairs private flights with premium resorts, villas, and exclusive lifestyle experiences, all tailored for high-net-worth travelers.





On the front end, Flyte uses AI to enhance the booking experience—offering real-time pricing, personalized recommendations, and seamless trip planning. On the back end, AI-driven operational workflows have been implemented to automate and streamline booking, coordination, and support—solving for a traditionally labor-intensive process in private air travel.

“Flyte is purpose-built for today’s traveler—intuitive, intelligent, and designed for ease,” said Marc Sellouk, CEO of Flyte. “We’ve eliminated the friction that’s long defined this space, while building a platform that can scale with sophistication behind the scenes.”

Flyte is now one of a few companies in the air mobility space operating with this level of technical and operational integration—and is actively expanding its footprint through strategic acquisitions. By equipping its platform with centralized systems and shared services, Flyte is positioned as a destination for both travelers and boutique private brokerages seeking infrastructure and scale.

“What we’re building is more than a front-end experience. It’s a full-stack operational engine,” said Justin Maury, COO of Creatd. “Flyte is not only transforming how travelers book private flights but transforming how this entire industry operates.”

Flyte is now live as a progressive web app (PWA) on iOS and Android, with native mobile apps launching next quarter. The platform is currently accepting bookings across Flyte Luxe and Flyte Hops, with Flyte Escapes expected to launch later this year.

