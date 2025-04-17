Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market to Reach USD 5.07 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI Adoption, Contextual Data Analytics, and Industry-Wide Digital Transformation | SNS Insider

Pune, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Size Analysis:

“The Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.64% from 2024 to 2032.”

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon Neptune, AWS Graph Database)

Baidu, Inc. (Baidu Knowledge Graph, PaddlePaddle)

Facebook Inc. (Facebook Graph API, DeepText)

Google LLC (Google Knowledge Graph, Google Cloud Dataproc)

Microsoft Corporation (Azure Cosmos DB, Microsoft Graph)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Maisart AI, MELFA Smart Plus)

NELL (Never-Ending Language Learner, NELL Knowledge Graph)

Semantic Web Company (PoolParty Semantic Suite, Semantic Middleware)

YAGO (YAGO Knowledge Base, YAGO Ontology)

Yandex (Yandex Knowledge Graph, Yandex Cloud ML)

IBM Corporation (IBM Watson Discovery, IBM Graph)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle Spatial and Graph, Oracle Cloud AI)

SAP SE (SAP HANA Graph, SAP Data Intelligence)

Neo4j Inc. (Neo4j Graph Database, Neo4j Bloom)

Databricks Inc. (Databricks GraphFrames, Databricks Delta Lake)

Stardog Union (Stardog Knowledge Graph, Stardog Studio)

OpenAI (GPT-based Knowledge Graphs, OpenAI Embeddings)

Franz Inc. (AllegroGraph, Allegro CL)

Ontotext AD (GraphDB, Ontotext Platform)

Glean (Glean Knowledge Graph, Glean AI Search)

Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.61 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.07 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.64% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • AI and Machine Learning Revolutionizing Semantic Knowledge Graphing for Advanced Data Structuring, Real-Time Insights, and Intelligent Automation Across Industries.

This significant growth is fueled by the rising need for enhanced data interpretation and relationship mapping across complex datasets. Organizations are increasingly adopting semantic knowledge graphs to improve search relevance, automate decision-making, and enhance data integration across disparate systems. Growing implementation of AI and machine learning technologies also boosts demand, as these graphs play a crucial role in enabling machines to understand context and semantics. Additionally, industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce are leveraging these solutions to drive innovation, improve customer experiences, and streamline knowledge management.

The U.S. Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market was valued at USD 0.42 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.43% from 2024 to 2032.

The growth of the U.S. Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market is driven by the increasing demand for advanced data analytics and contextual data understanding across key sectors such as healthcare, finance, and IT. As organizations deal with ever-growing volumes of unstructured data, semantic knowledge graphs provide a powerful solution for extracting meaningful insights, enhancing data connectivity, and enabling real-time decision-making. The rise of AI-driven applications, natural language processing, and personalized user experiences further accelerates adoption.

By Data Source, Structured Data Segment to Witness Fastest Growth in Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market

The structured data segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 15.39% from 2024 to 2032. This is driven by increasing enterprise requirements for effective data organization, governance, and regulatory compliance. As companies grow dependent on AI and analytics for strategic implications, structured data provides a uniform format for simple integration. The increasing focus on processing real-time data and efficient knowledge management further fuels the shift towards semantic knowledge graphing solutions for structured datasets.

By Type, Context-Rich Knowledge Graphs Dominate Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market

In 2023, the context-rich knowledge graphs segment contributed the largest revenue share of close to 45% in the Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market in 2023. This dominance is a result of rising industry demand for sophisticated data interconnections and contextual information. These graphs enable firms to facilitate decision-making, AI capabilities, and recommendation algorithms through integration of varied data sources. Industry verticals like finance, healthcare, and ecommerce are dependent on contextual knowledge graphs for enhanced personalization, risk assessment, and predictive analytics further emphasizing their vital function in fueling market expansion as well as innovation.

By Task Type, Link Prediction Segment Leads Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market

In 2023, the link prediction segment commanded the highest revenue share of around 48% in the Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market. This is due to its critical role in discovering latent relations in large data sets, improving recommendation systems, fraud detection, and facilitating network analysis. The finance, healthcare, and e-commerce industries leverage link prediction for predictive analytics, threat detection, and tailored user experiences. The growing integration of machine learning and AI further boosts its potential to optimize semantic knowledge graph applications across industries.

By Application, Semantic Search Segment Leads Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market

In 2023, the semantic search segment accounted for the largest revenue share of about 31% in the Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market. This is due to the increasing demand for contextually smart search solutions across industries. Semantic search allows users to pull meaningful information from large datasets, improving decision-making as well as the overall user experience. The incorporation of artificial intelligence, natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning in search capabilities greatly enhances accuracy, making semantic search a central use case for knowledge graphing technologies throughout contemporary digital landscapes.

By Industry Vertical, BFSI Sector Dominates Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market

In 2023, the BFSI segment contributed the maximum revenue share of about 25% in the Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market. The reason for the same lies in the industry's dependency on sophisticated data analytics, risk management, and anti-fraud products. Semantic knowledge graphs enable the financial institutions to handle huge amounts of unstructured data in an efficient manner, enhancing compliance, customer understanding, and transaction monitoring. Besides, their application in regulatory reporting, anti-money laundering (AML), and individualized financial services only further consolidates the industry's position in the use of semantic graphing technologies.

Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Segmentation:

By Data Source

Structured

Unstructured

Semi-structured

By Type

Context-rich Knowledge Graphs

External-sensing Knowledge Graphs

NLP Knowledge Graphs

By Task Type

Link Prediction

Entity Resolution

Link-based Clustering

By Application

Semantic Search

QnA Machines

Information Retrieval

Electronic Reading

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Government

Others





North America Leads Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

In 2023, North America dominated with the highest revenue share of about 37% in the Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market. Leadership is fueled by the region's dominance of large tech companies, early adoption of AI solutions, and high-level semantic technology research. Organizations in BFSI, healthcare, and IT industries actively implement knowledge graphs for data analysis, cybersecurity, and automation, backed by strong investments in AI, cloud, and big data.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 15.49% during 2024-2032. The growth is driven by growth in digital transformation, growing IT infrastructure, and increasing use of AI-powered tools. Verticals like telecom, manufacturing, and e-commerce are widely adopting semantic knowledge graphs. AI innovation initiatives and smart cities driven by the government also propel the region's context-rich data solution demand.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Segmentation, By Data Source

8. Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical

9. Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Segmentation, By Type

11. Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Segmentation, By Task Type

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

