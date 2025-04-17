CIRRO E-Commerce and TreePeople unite to care for urban trees, enhancing climate resilience for Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO E-Commerce , a leading global e-commerce logistics solution provider, in collaboration with environmental nonprofit TreePeople , has launched a meaningful partnership focused on urban tree care and community engagement across Los Angeles.





The initiative began with a hands-on tree care event, where CIRRO E-Commerce employees joined TreePeople experts to support the health of local trees. Volunteers engaged in essential maintenance activities including weeding, pruning, and watering, the critical steps to ensure the long-term vitality and resilience of urban trees.

Together, CIRRO E-Commerce and TreePeople aim to create greener, healthier communities by improving tree health, capturing rainwater, reducing urban heat, and filtering pollutants. These efforts are especially important in a region increasingly impacted by drought and wildfires, where strong urban forests are vital for climate resilience and public well-being.

This collaboration reflects a shared dedication to environmental sustainability and the health of Los Angeles neighborhoods. With a forward-looking vision, the partnership is committed to fostering ecological impact and encouraging a culture of environmental stewardship.

“The life-saving shade that trees provide has never been more essential. In every region, trees are our natural defense against the growing impacts of climate change. TreePeople is deeply grateful to all our partners and supporters who help us plant and care for the next generation of shade, resilience, and hope,” said Loren Feder, Program Manager at TreePeople.

“At CIRRO E-Commerce, we’re committed to environmental stewardship. Partnering with TreePeople to care for trees in Los Angeles reflects our dedication to fostering a greener, healthier future for generations to come. Together, we’re taking actionable steps to protect our planet,” added Vincent D’Amato, Chief Sales Officer North America at CIRRO E-Commerce.

About TreePeople

Founded in 1973, TreePeople is a leading Southern California environmental organization. It has inspired over 3 million people to plant and care for trees across urban and wildland spaces. Through education, community action, and policy, TreePeople empowers people to create a more climate-resilient future. Learn more at treepeople.org.

About CIRRO E-Commerce

CIRRO E-Commerce provides reliable, flexible delivery solutions for domestic and cross-border lightweight parcels. With full U.S. coverage, advanced tracking, and Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) international shipping, it supports e-commerce businesses with fast, cost-effective service through a robust infrastructure and dynamic IT platform.

