Correction: RCI BANQUE : ‘’Rapport Financier Annuel 2024’’

16 Avril 2025

RCI BANQUE : (Correction) Avis de mise à disposition du ‘’Rapport Financier Annuel 2024’’ en version anglaise

Une version corrigée du Rapport Annuel 2024 publié le 9 Avril 2025 au format PDF en version anglaise est mise à disposition sur le site Internet de Mobilize Financial Services www.mobilize-fs.com.

Des corrections non matérielles ont été apportées :

Page Texte original Texte corrigé

360 In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the results of operations for the year ended 31 December 2009 In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the results of operations for the year ended 31 December 2024

478 In our opinion, the financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities and of the financial position of the company as at 31 December 2009 In our opinion, the financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities and of the financial position of the company as at 31 December 2024