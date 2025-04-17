Correction: RCI BANQUE : ‘’Rapport Financier Annuel 2024’’

16 Avril 2025
RCI BANQUE : (Correction) Avis de mise à disposition du ‘’Rapport Financier Annuel 2024’’ en version anglaise
Une version corrigée du Rapport Annuel 2024 publié le 9 Avril 2025 au format PDF en version anglaise est mise à disposition sur le site Internet de Mobilize Financial Services www.mobilize-fs.com.
Des corrections non matérielles ont été apportées :
|Page
|Texte original
|Texte corrigé
|360
|In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the results of operations for the year ended 31 December 2009
|In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the results of operations for the year ended 31 December 2024
|478
|In our opinion, the financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities and of the financial position of the company as at 31 December 2009
|In our opinion, the financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities and of the financial position of the company as at 31 December 2024
|479
|We attest that the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance sets out the information required by Articles L.225‑37‑4, L.22‑10‑10 and L.22‑10‑9 of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce).
|We attest that the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance sets out the information required by Articles L.225‑37‑4 and L.22‑10‑10 of the French Commercial Code (code de commerce).
Ces corrections sont sans incidence sur le rapport en français et au format ESEF déposé auprès de l’AMF dont le contenu reste inchangé.
Le rapport corrigé en anglais est disponible à l’adresse suivante : Financial Reports
09 Avril 2025
RCI BANQUE : ‘’Rapport Financier Annuel 2024’’
Le Rapport Financier Annuel 2024 établi au format PDF est mise à disposition sur le site Internet de Mobilize Financial Service www.mobilize-fs.com
