CalPrivate Bank Announces Expansion Into Santa Barbara County, Ca.

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM) (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced today the addition of a Montecito Office led by veteran banker, George Leis who will serve as Executive Vice President & Market President.

George Leis has been a long-standing admired member of the Santa Barbara community. George’s banking career spans more than 20 years in Santa Barbara County, including as President and CEO of both Santa Barbara Bank and Trust and Montecito Bank and Trust.

The extensive, trusting client relationships George has built over his career speak volumes to his dedication to provide extraordinary service and solutions to his clients, while his commitment to the local community is evident in his serving on numerous non-profit boards, including Channel Islands YMCA, California State University, Northridge, National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, Santa Barbara Historic Museum, Santa Barbara Humane Society, and as Chair of the National Board of the YMCA of the USA.

Joining Mr. Leis in the new Upper Village Montecito office is a team of highly experienced, dynamic local private bankers. Dan Glaeser and Sarah McLelland will lead the Relationship Management team, while Emily Strawn will oversee operations for the new office.

Rick Sowers, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank stated, “We are thrilled to have such seasoned and respected individuals join the CalPrivate Team. Having known George for years and having served alongside him on the Board of Directors for the California Bankers Association, I know George to be a person of great character, with strong leadership qualities and an unwavering commitment to the greater Santa Barbara community. His approach to relationship banking is exactly what we provide at Cal Private Bank, and we couldn’t be more pleased to partner with him and this great group of bankers.”

“I am honored to be joining the CalPrivate Team, who bring creative, high touch, timely, customized solutions to their clients,” said Mr. Leis. “The core values of Relationships, Solutions and Trust align directly with the needs of our Santa Barbara Community and I’m eager to bring these unique services to our Clients to meet their personal needs and help them grow their organizations.”

Paul Azzi, Chief Banking Officer of CalPrivate Bank added, “The passion George and his team have for building strong, long-standing Client relationships and supporting their community is a perfect match for our Client-centric, Solution-driven approach. Together, we’re ecstatic to make a real difference and deliver exceptional client results in the greater Santa Barbara community.”

