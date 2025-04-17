NoTraffic Mobility Platform Installed at Wisconsin Intersections

BROWN DEER, Wis., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., LLC. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations, is excited to share that following their strategic partnership with NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, the AI-powered detection technology has now been implemented at three Wisconsin intersections.





Since last summer, the City of Sun Prairie has worked with TAPCO to install NoTraffic’s radar and video fusion technology at three of their intersections. Originally chosen as part of a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), the first two installations were funded for State Highway 19, which runs through the middle of Sun Prairie. These intersections were identified as high-traffic areas with significant vehicle and pedestrian levels. The third installation targeted an intersection that experiences heavy pedestrian traffic, particularly before and after school, due to its proximity to a nearby school.

Following the success of the implementation of NoTraffic, the City of Sun Prairie plans to expand their use of the AI-powered platform, with four intersections being upgraded by the end of 2025. These upcoming installations include signal replacement and improvement projects along corridors where NoTraffic is already working, along with a few other select locations.

“I’ve worked with TAPCO for 20+ years, from signage to traffic signals. When we implemented NoTraffic’s equipment, TAPCO was there the whole way with support and knowledge to get it up and running with no delays or complications. We look forward to continuing to implement NoTraffic’s technology in our future intersection upgrades and additions,” said J.R. Brimmer, the City of Sun Prairie’s Fleet and Contracts Supervisor.

While Sun Prairie is still in the early stages of exploring the full benefits of the platform, city officials anticipate that as they continue utilizing the platform, they will gain further opportunities to improve safety, traffic flow and real-time decision-making at the NoTraffic-equipped intersections.

About TAPCO

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures, distributes and services a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, TAPCO has set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From signalized intersection solutions to preventative maintenance options, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. For more information, please visit TAPCO’s website and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About NoTraffic

NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, is on a mission to digitize the backbone of transportation and streamline the next generation of traffic mobility. The company's end-to-end, mobility management platform leverages AI and edge computing to reconfigure signalized city intersections into one fully automated, cloud-connected hub. In less than 2 hours of installation, the platform can classify all road users including – private vehicles, public transportation, emergency services, pedestrians and more – and respond accordingly to traffic conditions in real-time to reduce travel times and CO2 emissions and improve safety. Ranked in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies list, NoTraffic is trusted by leading states in North America and has formed strategic partnerships with major communication giants such as AT&T and Rogers Communications. The company was founded in 2017 by Tal Kreisler, Uriel Katz, and Or Sela.

