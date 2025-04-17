New York, USA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infusion Pumps Market to Soar at a CAGR of ~10% by 2032, Owing to the Advancements in Technology and Increased Demand in Healthcare | DelveInsight

The infusion pumps market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare solutions, particularly in the management of chronic diseases and critical care. Technological advancements, such as the integration of smart pumps with connectivity features and automation, are driving market expansion.

DelveInsight’s Infusion Pumps Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading infusion pumps companies’ market shares, challenges, infusion pumps market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market infusion pumps companies in the market.

Infusion Pumps Overview

Infusion pumps are medical devices used to deliver fluids, such as nutrients and medications, into a patient's body in controlled amounts. They are commonly used in hospitals, nursing homes, and sometimes in home settings, especially for patients requiring long-term treatments. These devices offer precise control over the rate and duration of fluid administration, making them particularly useful for delivering critical medications like insulin, chemotherapy drugs, antibiotics, and pain relievers. Infusion pumps can be programmed to deliver fluids continuously, intermittently, or in patient-controlled doses, depending on the therapeutic need.

There are several types of infusion pumps, including volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, and elastomeric pumps, each suited to different medical applications. Advanced models feature safety mechanisms like alarms for occlusion, air bubbles, or empty reservoirs, helping prevent dosing errors. Recent technological developments have led to smart pumps that integrate with electronic health records and use drug libraries to enhance safety and efficiency. As healthcare increasingly embraces digital and remote monitoring tools, infusion pumps continue to evolve, contributing significantly to better patient outcomes and streamlined clinical workflows.





Infusion Pumps Regional Market Insights

The infusion pumps market is experiencing robust growth across various regions, driven by advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that require infusion therapy, such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. North America holds a significant share in the global market, primarily due to the presence of key market players, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditure.

The United States, in particular, remains a leading market owing to high adoption rates of advanced infusion pump technologies, including smart pumps that enhance precision in drug delivery. The growing demand for home healthcare services is further propelling the adoption of infusion pumps in this region, with a focus on improving patient safety and reducing hospital stays.

In Europe, the infusion pumps market is also seeing growth, driven by an aging population and increasing investments in healthcare technology. The European market benefits from government support for healthcare advancements and a strong network of hospitals and healthcare providers. The trend of outpatient care and home healthcare is growing in this region, and countries like Germany, France, and the UK are seeing increasing demand for infusion pumps in home settings.

Additionally, regulatory support and reimbursement policies are further boosting market growth. In the Asia-Pacific region, rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable incomes in countries like China and India are creating a burgeoning market for infusion pumps. The expanding number of healthcare facilities and growing awareness regarding advanced medical technologies are expected to drive the demand for infusion pumps in the region in the coming years.

Recent Developments in the Infusion Pumps Market

In April 2025, ICU Medical Inc. received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the Plum Solo precision IV pump, a single-channel device designed to complement the dual-channel Plum Duo.

received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the Plum Solo precision IV pump, a single-channel device designed to complement the dual-channel Plum Duo. In March 2025, the FDA released an early warning regarding a 'potentially high-risk' concern with specific Baxter Sigma Spectrum and Spectrum IQ infusion pumps.

the FDA released an early warning regarding a 'potentially high-risk' concern with specific Baxter Sigma Spectrum and Spectrum IQ infusion pumps. In November 2024, Boston Scientific initiated an agreement to acquire Intera Oncology, a privately owned company that provides the FDA-approved Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion pump and floxuridine.

initiated an agreement to acquire Intera Oncology, a privately owned company that provides the FDA-approved Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion pump and floxuridine. In November 2024, Avanos Medical, Inc. stated that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) had released its final rule for the 2025 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) and Medicare Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) Payment System.

Key Players in the Infusion Pumps Market

​The global infusion pumps market is led by several key players, each contributing significantly to the industry's growth and innovation. Becton Dickinson (BD) stands out as a dominant force, particularly after its strategic acquisition of CareFusion. BD's Alaris® product line offers a modular system that includes various modules such as the Alaris™ PC Unit, Pump Module, Syringe Module, PCA Module, Auto-ID Module, and EtCO2, providing comprehensive solutions for healthcare settings.

Other significant players operating in the infusion pumps market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc., Fresenius Kabi, CareFusion Corporation, Smiths Medical, Koninklijke Philips NV, Micrel Medical Devices SA, Terumo Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, CME Medical UK Ltd., and others.

Infusion Pumps Market Key Factor Analysis

Infusion Pumps Market Drivers

The infusion pumps market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and other long-term conditions. As these diseases require ongoing treatment and management, the demand for infusion pumps—vital for delivering medications, nutrients, and fluids to patients—has risen substantially. Furthermore, the rising occurrence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) has highlighted the need for precise and reliable infusion pumps to reduce the risk of complications during medical treatments.

The growing number of surgical procedures in which infusion pumps are crucial for administering anesthetics and fluids during surgeries further contributes to the expansion of the market. This combination of factors is accelerating the need for advanced, high-precision devices that ensure the safety and effectiveness of treatments.

In addition to these factors, the increasing demand for remote patient monitoring is driving innovation in the infusion pumps sector. Remote monitoring technologies allow healthcare providers to track patient conditions and adjust treatment protocols in real time, making infusion pumps an essential part of telehealth solutions. The rise in such technologies, coupled with increasing patient mobility, has pushed for more user-friendly, portable, and connected infusion pumps that enhance the patient experience and improve clinical outcomes.

Additionally, the rapid approval and launch of new infusion pump models across the globe have played a key role in propelling market growth. Manufacturers are continually investing in research and development to introduce smarter, more efficient, and safer pumps, further fueling the market’s expansion and meeting the needs of an ever-growing patient base.

Infusion Pumps Market Restraints and Challenges

The infusion pumps market faces several restraints and challenges, primarily driven by regulatory hurdles and the complexity of manufacturing. Stringent regulations and the need for approval from health authorities like the FDA or EMA create delays in product launches and introduce additional costs for manufacturers. These regulatory processes ensure safety and efficacy, but they can be cumbersome for companies trying to bring new or innovative infusion pumps to market. Moreover, the complexity involved in designing pumps that are compatible with different drug formulations, delivery methods, and patient conditions increases the risk of technical failures, which can undermine patient safety and result in financial losses for manufacturers.

Another key challenge in the infusion pumps market is the rising concern about safety and device recalls. High-profile incidents involving device malfunctions, errors in medication delivery, or user misuse can harm a company’s reputation and erode trust in its products. Furthermore, the increased competition from lower-cost alternatives and the need for continuous innovation to improve pump features and functionalities create pricing pressures. As healthcare systems seek cost-effective solutions, manufacturers are forced to balance between high-tech innovation and affordability, which can limit their ability to meet market demands while maintaining profit margins. Additionally, there is an increasing demand for training healthcare professionals to use these devices effectively, which adds another layer of complexity and cost to the market.

Infusion Pumps Market Opportunities

The integration of infusion pumps with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) presents significant market opportunities in the healthcare sector. This integration enables real-time tracking and monitoring of infusion therapies, enhancing patient safety and improving clinical workflows. By connecting infusion pumps to EHRs, healthcare providers can ensure that infusion data is automatically recorded, reducing the chances of manual errors and improving accuracy in dosing and treatment administration. Furthermore, the integration allows for better decision-making, as clinicians can access a comprehensive view of a patient’s treatment history, including medication infusions, in one centralized system.

This streamlined approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also supports better patient outcomes by enabling more personalized and data-driven treatment plans. As hospitals and healthcare systems continue to adopt digital health solutions, the demand for infusion pumps that offer seamless EHR integration is expected to rise, creating a promising market opportunity for manufacturers and technology providers.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Infusion Pumps Market CAGR ~10% Infusion Pumps Market Size in 2032 USD 23.85 Billion Key Infusion Pumps Companies B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc., Fresenius Kabi, CareFusion Corporation, Smiths Medical, Koninklijke Philips NV, Micrel Medical Devices SA, Terumo Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, CME Medical UK Ltd., BD, among others

Infusion Pumps Market Assessment

Infusion Pumps Market Segmentation Infusion Pumps Market Segmentation By Type: Volumetric Pumps, Syringe Pumps, Enteral Pumps, Insulin Pumps, Elastomeric Pumps, Implantable Pumps, and Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Infusion Pumps Market Segmentation By Application: Diabetes, Oncology, Pain Management, Gastroenterology, and Others Infusion Pumps Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Settings, Home Care Settings, and Others Infusion Pumps Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Infusion Pumps Market Report Introduction 2 Infusion Pumps Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Infusion Pumps Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Infusion Pumps Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Infusion Pumps Market Layout 8 Infusion Pumps Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

