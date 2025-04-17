Decisions adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB

The following decision was adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered address at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, LT-05131, Vilnius) which was held on 17 April 2025:

1) Regarding the approval of the Decision of 26 March 2025 of the Board of LITGRID AB

1. To approve the Decision of 26 March of 2025 of the Board of LITGRID AB regarding the conclusion of the contract “Reconstruction of the 330 kV overhead line Tytuvėnai-Kaunas” with the group of the suppliers AS “Connecto Infra” and UAB “Connecto Lietuva“, and to approve the essential terms of this contract:

1.1. The parties to the contract: LITGRID AB, legal entity code 302564383, registered office address: Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, LT-05131 Vilnius, and AS “Connecto Infra“, legal entity code 10722319, address: Tuisu 19 Tallinn 11314 Estonia and UAB “Connecto Lietuva”, legal entity code 304915315, address: Riešės g. 2, Riešės k., Vilniaus r.

1.2. The object of the contract: “Reconstruction of the 330 kV overhead line Tytuvėnai-Kaunas”.

1.3. The term for the fulfilment of obligations (time for completion):

Time for completion is 1,370 days from the date of the conclusion of the Contract:

- Stage I: 620 days from the date of the conclusion of the Contract;

- Stage II: 1,370 days from the date of the conclusion of the Contract.

1.4. The price and/or pricing, payment procedure, reserve and rules for changing them:

1.4.1. The Contract price – EUR 42,493,742, excl. VAT.

1.4.2. The pricing, reserve. The Contract is subject to pricing which is based on the price revision. Each payment for the works performed will be agreed in advance as a percentage of the Contract price. Payments will be linked to the achievement of the interim results. The Contract establishes 151 interim payment stages.

The reserve. Not applicable.

1.4.3. The payment procedure: The advance payment – 10% of the initial Contract price upon presentation of the advance payment bank guarantee by the Contractor.

The payment: the Client shall pay to the Contractor:

- the amount confirmed in each Interim Payment Certificate within 30 days after the

receipt of the Report and the supporting documents by the FIDIC Engineer; and

- the amount confirmed in the Final Payment Certificate within 30 days after the receipt of this Payment Certificate by the Client.

1.4.4. Rules for changing the Contract price: Revisions due to the price change – if the value of the construction input price index “Total Construction Input” (the “Index”), which is published by the State Data Agency, changes by 5% or more over a period of 6 months or longer period, which is calculated from the date of the submission of the tenders for the Procurement (or from the last recalculation of the Contract price due to

the change in the Index, if the Contract price was recalculated), then the Contract price shall be subject to a recalculation at a written request of either Party.

The recalculation of the Contract price is based on the indices for individual materials and products published by the State Data Agency (including "Concrete and ferroconcrete products", "Concrete and mortar", "Electrical engineering materials", "Metal", "Pipes", "Building materials"), "Machine and mechanisms labour", "Wages and salaries and overheads" (the “Indices”).

Revisions due to amendments to laws – the Contract price may be revised in view of any increase or decrease in the price resulting from amendments to the local laws (including the entrance into force of new laws and annulment or amendments of the effective laws) or from legal or official interpretation of such laws conducted by the public authorities after the Commencement Date and affecting the performance of contractual obligations of the Contractor.

1.5. Security for the fulfilment of obligations: The amount of the performance security – 10% of the Contract price.

The compensation for delay:

- Stage I. 0.02% a day of the amount payable for Stage I (excluding VAT);

- Stage II. 0.04% a day of the amount payable for Stage II (excluding VAT).

The maximum amount of the default interest is equal to 10% of the Contract price (excluding VAT).

The amount of retained payments is equal to 10% of the accepted Contract price.

The warranty period assurance:

- 10% of the Contract price (including VAT) for the first year after the date of the Construction Completion Certificate;

- 5% of the Contract price (including VAT) for the remaining period after the date of the Construction Completion Certificate.

2. To authorise the Chief Executive Officer of LITGRID AB (with the right to sub-delegate) to agree other (non-essential) terms of this contract and to sign this contract.

More information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977

jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu



