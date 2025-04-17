AppTech Expands Fintech Frontiers with Lender Processing

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), a leading innovator in financial technology, announced the recent launch of its Lending Integrations and Processing Platform. Following the successful underwriting of several prominent loan processors, AppTech anticipates significant growth as our partners increase onboarding their networks of portfolio companies. Management expects to drive substantial transaction volume, with a near-term goal exceeding 250,000 transactions per month, in a marketplace of millions of monthly transactions.

“This platform is a testament to our ongoing commitment to our partners’ success, delivering both effectiveness and efficiency at the highest level,” said CEO Thomas DeRosa. He added that he is encouraged by the company’s strong operational momentum and growth trajectory and remains confident in achieving cash break-even by the end of the year.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AppTech Payments Corp.

760-707-5959

info@apptechcorp.com