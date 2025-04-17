Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: 2024 full-year earnings

Charenton-le-Pont, 17 April 2025



2024 full-year earnings

Initial results of the Group's transformation plan and resilience of results despite continued slowdown in spirits market

EBITDA of €15.2m in 2024, i.e. 8.1% of net sales, compared with €13.3m in 2023 (6.9% of net sales).

Net profit (Group share) of €9.6m in 2024, compared with €8.7m in 2023

From 2025, impact of sharply rising costs of matured spirits, which the Group will endeavour to mitigate through its pricing policy and productivity projects





NB: All revenue growth figures reported herein are at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope, unless stated otherwise

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) today announces its consolidated earnings for the 2024 financial year as approved by the Group’s Board of Directors on 17 April 2025. All audit procedures have been carried out.

Commenting on these results, Fahd Khadraoui, Chief Executive Officer of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits, said: “We are pleased today to report satisfactory results for 2024. In a time of changing markets, the Group has once again shown the strength of its business model and its structural transformation with improved profit margins both in absolute terms and rates.

This performance reflects the successful execution of our Investing for Sustainable Growth development plan: we are continuing to upgrade our production facilities through targeted investments, increasing brand visibility and enhancing the efficiency and resilience of our business portfolio. The development of our strategic segments is driving improved profitability, while the ramp-up of our CSR strategy is putting us on a path of long-term progress.

The decrease in net sales is due in part to the Industrial Services business, which saw its unit prices fall as an expected consequence of the easing of inflation following the 2022-2023 wave.

I would like to thank all the Group’s employees for their dedication and their vital contribution to these results.

2025 brings a new challenge: high inflation in the cost of matured spirits in markets where consumption is structurally in decline. We are facing this challenge with determination, through a responsive pricing policy and increased efforts to improve cost efficiency. 2025 will therefore be a year of transition for the Group, a pivotal year in which we intend to continue our transformation, staying true to our commitments to sustainable performance and building on our core promise of delivering high-quality products at the best prices for our consumers.”

Simplified income statement – FY 2024

(€m except EPS) 2023 2024 Change 2024/2023 Net revenues (excluding excise duties) 194.2 188.4 -5.8 Gross margin 70.7 73.6 +2.9 Gross margin ratio 36.4% 39.1% EBITDA 13.3 15.2 +1.9 EBITDA margin 6.9% 8.1% Underlying operating profit 8.1 8.9 +0.8 Net profit (Group share) 8.7 9.6 +0.9 of which Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations, Group share 8.7 9.6 +0.9 of which Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations - - Earnings per share, Group share (EPS, €) 0.08 0.09 +0.01 Earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (EPS, €) 0.08 0.09 +0.01

Group revenues for 2024 amounted to €188.4m, down 2.8% year on year. 2024 was marked by a decline in revenues from International Strategic Brands, as well as those of the Industrial Services business, which was impacted by the expected fall in unit prices after the wave of inflation of 2022-23, without affecting the profitability of this business segment.

Gross margin increased by 4.1% (up €2.9m) to €73.6m, with a gross margin rate of 39.1% in 2024 compared to 36.4% in 2023. After a period marked by soaring raw material and energy costs, this 2.7 percentage point improvement reflects the Group’s ability to improve profitability amid stabilising inflation and input costs. The Group succeeded in adapting its sales and pricing policies to maintain the favourable momentum in gross margin and return to the 2022 level.

EBITDA for 2024 amounted to €15.2m, up from €13.3m the previous year, representing an EBITDA margin of 8.1%, a 1.2 percentage point improvement on 2023 (6.9%).

The France Cluster saw EBITDA increase by €1.3m to €10.8m. 2024 performance was driven by the addition of new Agency Brands to our distribution portfolio, the full-year impact of the price increases applied in 2023 and tight cost control.

Meanwhile, International Cluster EBITDA increased by €0.6m to €8.4m, driven by improved profitability in Industrial Services and a strong performance from Flagship Local Brands.



2024 net revenues by cluster

(€m) 2023 LFL change Currency

impact 2024 LFL change

(excl. currency impact) Change



(incl.

currency impact) FRANCE CLUSTER 83.3 0.6 - 83.9 +0.7% +0.7% INTERNATIONAL CLUSTER 110.9 (6.1) (0.3) 104.5 -5.5% -5.8% TOTAL MBWS 194.2 (5.5) (0.3) 188.4 -2.8% -3.0%

2024 EBITDA by cluster

(€m) 2023 LFL change Currency

impact 2024



LFL change

(excl. currency impact) Change



(incl.

currency impact) FRANCE CLUSTER 9.5 1.3 - 10.8 +13.2% +13.2% INTERNATIONAL CLUSTER 7.8 0.6 0.0 8.4 +7.5% +7.7% HOLDING COMPANY (4.0) (0.0) - (4.0) -0.8% -0.8% TOTAL MBWS 13.3 1.8 0.0 15.2 +13.6% +13.7%

FRANCE CLUSTER:

Amid the continuing slowdown in the spirits market, France Cluster 2024 revenues edged up 0.7% to €83.9m.

For 2024 as a whole, sales in the Off-Trade were down slightly, particularly for William Peel and despite the positive residual impact of price increases implemented in 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. The San José and Marie Brizard Strategic Brands are gaining market share, driven by strong sales momentum and the addition of new flavour varieties to the Marie Brizard range.

In the On-Trade channel, France Cluster sales are proving resilient to the market decline while benefiting from the integration of premium Agency Brands.

France Cluster EBITDA increased by €1.3m in 2024 to €10.8m.

INTERNATIONAL CLUSTER:

The International Cluster recorded revenues of €104.5m in 2024, down 5.5% versus 2023 with contrasts between regions and entities. This decrease was mainly due to the Industrial Services business, which was affected by the fall in its unit prices, an expected consequence of the easing of the wave of inflation of 2022 and 2023, and planned maintenance on production lines in Spain in the first and fourth quarters.

International Cluster EBITDA rose €0.6m to €8.4m in 2024 thanks to improved profitability among the Spanish and Brazilian subsidiaries and in the export segment, underpinned by stability or slight growth among the other main subsidiaries.

Changes in International cluster revenues by entity were as follows:

MBWS International

Revenues amounted to €14.8m in 2024, down 5.4% on 2023.

In the export markets of Western Europe, the Middle East and Africa, revenues were down 3.8%. Strategic Brands William Peel, Sobieski and Marie Brizard were down in the main markets, although Gautier and San José performed well.

In the Eastern European export markets, business in Poland was heavily impacted by the distributor’s inventory rundown policy coupled with intense promotional competition throughout the year, particularly in the Scotch whisky market.

In the Americas export region, annual sales rose 21.6%, largely driven by Cognac Gautier and brandy, particularly in the Canadian market.

Finally, in the Asia Pacific export region, business in the main markets was down 13.5% on 2023, impacted notably by South Korea.

MBWS España

Sales were down 5.0% at €24.7m, particularly for the Marie Brizard brand, mainly due to the distributor’s inventory rundown policy and customer de-listings. Industrial Services sales were also down due to lower unit prices following the end of the inflation wave and production line maintenance done in the first and fourth quarters.

MBWS Scandinavia

Despite a declining and competitive market, annual sales edged up 1.0% to €3.1m driven by William Peel and Agency Brands.

MBWS Baltics

Annual sales were down 8.5% at €30.0m, falling slightly in the domestic market (down 0.9%) and more sharply in the export market (down 18.3%). This reflects the significant decline in Industrial Services activity, where bulk unit sales prices are correlated with the decline in grain prices. By contrast, sales of the William Peel brand grew steadily in the domestic market and in Ukraine.

MBWS Bulgaria

Annual sales were down 6.2%, with a 20.6% drop in the Industrial Services export business, for the same reasons of lower unit prices without impact on margins, partly offset by 13.2% growth in the domestic market.

Imperial Brands

In the United States, the year as a whole was marked by a limited decline in sales of 1.9% to €7.5m, mainly due to the decline in Marie Brizard shipments, only partly offset by growth in Sobieski sales, in a market where competition remained intense and distributors continued to reduce stocks.

Dubar

In Brazil, revenues rose 8.2% to €3.6m in 2024. The full-year trend was driven by continued growth in certain Agent Brands, despite sluggish growth in sales of Flagship Regional Brands.

Holding Company: Stabilisation of structural costs

The EBITDA loss was stable at €4.0m, reflecting control of internal costs.

BALANCE SHEET AT 31 DECEMBER 2024

Shareholders’ equity, Group share, was €213.6m at 31 December 2024, compared with €203.3m at 31 December 2023.

Net cash amounted to €48.4m at 31 December 2024, compared with €38.3m at 31 December 2023. The increase is the result of a proactive cash flow improvement policy, mainly based on tight management of operational working capital and cash flow generation related to the overall increase in the business profitability. The change in net cash includes industrial capex, which increased compared to 2023 (particularly in France and Lithuania).

The improvement in working capital is due to (i) the reduction in trade receivables, which benefited from the favourable mid-week timing of the closing date, (ii) the reduction in outstanding trade payables (linked notably to the normalisation of purchasing costs in the second half of 2024) and, to a lesser extent, (iii) the reduction in the value of inventories.

OUTLOOK

The Group continues to create the conditions for a profitable and sustainable development of its business portfolio and for strengthening its presence in key markets, leveraging its subsidiaries, commercial networks and direct exports.

The Group is thereby demonstrating its ability to gain market share on its mainstream brands by combining targeted initiatives, agile commercial execution and rigorous cost management.

2025 opens as a year of transition for the Group against a backdrop of continued slowdown in the wine and spirits markets coupled with limited, volatile commercial visibility. The sector is also threatened by the risks of further tariff hikes.

In addition, as mentioned above, the Group foresees a material adverse impact from inflation in the cost price of matured spirits – particularly for Scotch whisky and cognac – distilled during the period of high inflation. This increase could weigh heavily on the economic performance of the France Cluster.

In response to these challenges, the Group is actively working to mitigate these impacts by implementing an appropriate pricing policy and intensifying its productivity efforts on production costs. The Group also remains focused on its strategic development pillars, namely investment, innovation and sustainable transition, while remaining vigilant in adapting its range offer to the elasticity of consumer demand.

The Group is also actively pursuing the identification of growth opportunities, both organic and external, by galvanising initiatives within its two clusters with a view to long-term development.

Amid a highly unstable international environment, which could impact the entire 2025 financial year, the Group intends to action all these levers and capitalise on all its strengths to limit the impact of increased competition and soaring matured spirit prices.

Financial calendar:

Q1 2025 revenues: 24 April 2025

General Meeting: 26 June 2025

APPENDIX FY 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements

Income statement

(€000) 2024 2023 Revenues 233,934 236,029 Excise duties (45,535) (41,800) Net revenues excluding excise duties 188,399 194,229 Cost of goods sold (114,828) (123,504) External expenses (27,878) (28,675) Personnel expense (28,985) (27,289) Taxes and levies (1,165) (1,304) Depreciation and amortisation charges (6,033) (6,031) Other operating income 2,713 4,396 Other operating expenses (3,331) (3,688) Underlying operating profit 8,891 8,134 Non-recurring operating income 4,598 5,462 Non-recurring operating expenses (3,880) (3,277) Operating profit 9,610 10,319 Income from cash and cash equivalents 1,692 789 Gross cost of debt (279) (246) Net cost of debt 1,413 543 Other financial income 5,804 582 Other financial expenses (5,557) (467) Net financial income/(expense) 1,660 658 Profit before tax 11,270 10,977 Income tax (1,609) (2,225) Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations 9,661 8,751 NET PROFIT/(LOSS) 9,661 8,751 Group share 9,645 8,732 Non-controlling interests 16 20 Earnings per share, Group share (€) €0.09 €0.08 Diluted earnings per share, Group share (€) €0.09 €0.08 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 111,889,118 111,872,262 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 111,889,118 111,872,262



Balance sheet

Assets (€000) 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 Non-current assets Goodwill 14,704 14,704 Intangible assets 74,358 76,137 Property, plant and equipment 35,506 31,206 Financial assets 946 965 Deferred tax assets 2,401 2,712 Total non-current assets 127,915 125,724 Current assets Inventory and work-in-progress 48,562 51,546 Trade receivables 34,810 40,999 Tax receivables 279 1,217 Other current assets 11,219 10,852 Current derivatives 184 83 Cash and cash equivalents 56,060 45,132 Total current assets 151,114 149,829 TOTAL ASSETS 279,029 275,553 Equity & Liabilities (€000) 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 156,786 156,786 Additional paid-in capital 72,815 72,815 Consolidated and other reserves (17,456) (26,332) Translation reserves (8,213) (8,746) Consolidated net profit/(loss) 9,645 8,732 Shareholders’ equity (Group share) 213,577 203,254 Non-controlling interests 110 94 Total shareholders’ equity 213,677 203,348 Non-current liabilities Employee benefits 1,491 1,497 Non-current provisions 3,335 3,738 Long-term borrowings – due in > 1 year 3,197 2,538 Other non-current liabilities 1,481 1,577 Deferred tax liabilities 154 145 Total non-current liabilities 9,658 9,495 Current liabilities Current provisions 3,168 3,633 Long-term borrowings – due in < 1 year 809 656 Short-term borrowings 3,654 3,615 Trade and other payables 27,940 34,094 Tax liabilities 406 416 Other current liabilities 19,636 20,241 Current derivatives 71 55 Total current liabilities 55,684 62,710 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 279,029 275,553

Cash flow statement.

(€000) 2024 2023 Total consolidated net profit/(loss) 9,661 8,751 Depreciation and provisions 4,783 1,265 Gains/(losses) on disposals and dilution (408) (32) Operating cash flow after net cost of debt and tax 14,036 9,984 Income tax charge/(income) 1,283 2,225 Net cost of debt (1,413) (546) Operating cash flow before net cost of debt and tax 14,232 11,664 Change in working capital 1 (inventories, trade receivables/payables) 3,373 (213) Change in working capital 2 (other items) (1,169) (6,755) Tax (paid)/received (250) (3,072) Cash flow from operating activities 16,186 1,624 Purchase of PP&E and intangible assets (6,901) (5,112) Subsidies received - 16 Increase in loans and advances granted 22 (2) Decrease in loans and advances granted - 202 Disposal of PP&E and intangible assets 560 99 Impact of change in consolidation scope (4) (116) Cash flow from investment activities (6,324) (4,913) New borrowings 309 - Borrowings repaid (932) (725) Net interest (paid)/received 1,278 677 Net change in short-term debt (259) (100) Cash flow from financing activities 395 (147) Impact of exchange rate fluctuations 669 1,074 Change in cash and cash equivalents 10,927 (2,362) Opening cash and cash equivalents 45,133 47,495 Closing cash and cash equivalents 56,060 45,133 Change in cash and cash equivalents 10,927 (2,362)

