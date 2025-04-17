Wonderful® Pistachios Serving Big Dill Energy as the “Official Snack” of Combo Breaker 2025 Video Game Festival and Tournament Series

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful® Pistachios will make its triumphant return as the Official Snack sponsor for Combo Breaker 2025 , marking its second year at the heralded video game and tournament series. On the heels of its launch, Wonderful Pistachios will serve its new Dill Pickle flavor of No Shells at the event, offering free samples of this dill-iciously bold, tangy and healthy snack option to attendees watching or participating in the action-packed competition.

Expected to draw 8,000 attendees with more tuning in online, Combo Breaker is the second largest video game convention and tournament series in the U.S. dedicated to competitive fighting games. Wonderful Pistachios will engage the crowd through sampling stations where attendees can try the new Dill Pickle flavor and other No Shells varieties. Wonderful Pistachios will also interact with esports fans who tune in to the event via Twitch livestreams, featuring No Shells advertisements that highlight the brand’s commitment to fun and healthy snacking.

“Our second year kicks off with a bold, brand-new flavor that’s going to be a game-changer,” said Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “Dill Pickle is the flavor of 2025, and consumer taste tests put it right up there with our bestsellers. It’s got the perfect punch to appeal to everyone—especially gamers looking for a tasty snack to level up with.”

The 2024 U.S. Video Game Industry report by Entertainment Software Association revealed that 61% of Americans play video games, with about 190.6 million weekly players, and come from all walks of life, with engagement across age, gender and racial/ethnic groups. According to “ Snack Unwrap: The Insatiable Craving for Growth ,” the latest report from Circana LLC, nearly half of U.S. consumers snack three or more times per day with 64.1% actively seeking snacks perceived as “good for them.”

As consumers continue to trend toward healthier snack options, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells include viral flavor profiles like Dill Pickle that are ideal for fueling gamers during long sessions. With six grams of protein, three grams of fiber and unsaturated fats, Wonderful Pistachios are a guilt-free option that can help keep snackers feeling full.

For more information visit WonderfulPistachios.com, or Get Crackin’ with @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .