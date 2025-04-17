Snyk Hosts Roundtable on AI & Cybersecurity Policy in First 100 Days of the New Administration at RSA Conference

BOSTON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , a leader in developer security, today announced it will host a roundtable during RSA Conference 2025 in San Francisco. The event, titled “The First 100 Days: How AI, Policy & Cybersecurity Collide Under the New Administration,” will take place on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM PT, at Sandbox VR (767 B Market St).

This panel will bring together some of the most influential voices shaping the future of cybersecurity across both the public and private sectors to discuss how early federal actions — and the rapidly evolving AI landscape — are reshaping cybersecurity priorities, compliance expectations and software development strategies.

The panel participants include:

Jen Easterly , former Director of CISA

, former Director of CISA Sumit Dhawan , Proofpoint CEO

, Proofpoint CEO Nicole Perlroth , Cyber Author, Angel Investor, Advisor

, Cyber Author, Angel Investor, Advisor Peter McKay , Snyk CEO

, Snyk CEO Sam Sabin, cybersecurity reporter at Axios [moderator]



Drawing from fresh data and executive perspectives, the conversation will explore key inflection points: the rise of AI-generated threats, the complexities of emerging regulation and the growing pressure on developers to build secure-by-design software.

RSA Conference 2025 attendees and members of the media register to attend the panel and see more information here .

“AI and cybersecurity are now top-of-agenda for the public and private sectors alike,” said Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk. “With national security, innovation, and trust on the line, this discussion is designed to unpack how early government action and rapidly evolving technology are reshaping the secure software landscape.”

