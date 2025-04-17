eXp World Holdings to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on May 6, 2025

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET hosted by:

Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings

Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty

Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty

Jesse Hill, Interim Chief Financial Officer, eXp World Holdings

The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance to investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com .

First Quarter 2025 Investor Q&A

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Location: exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings

Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events



About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 83,000 agents across 26 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com .

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

