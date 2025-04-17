Carriage Services Announces 2025 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2025 first quarter results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: Carriage Services First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, May 1, 2025 – 8:00 a.m. Central Time How: Live via phone – By dialing 888-256-1007 (Conference ID 2607303) or live via webcast link

Click to Join .



An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com .

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 160 funeral homes in 25 states and 28 cemeteries in 10 states. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

For more information, please email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.