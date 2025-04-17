Catheter Precision Makes NYSE American Section 610(b) Public Announcement

Fort Mill, S.C., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market, announced today that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed March 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements contained an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included a Substantial Doubt Regarding Going Concern paragraph. See further discussion in footnote 1 to the Company's consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires separate public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's consolidated financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

