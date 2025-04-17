Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First Quarter 2025 Performance

 | Source: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.

BALTIMORE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for the first quarter of 2025. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first quarter of 2025 was -3.9%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to -4.3% total return for both the S&P 500 Index and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was -3.9%.

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 23, 2025.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2025)
 
 1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Diversified Equity Fund  (NAV)6.8%9.4%18.7%13.0%
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)11.4%10.8%19.6%13.4%
Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category6.4%8.1%17.6%11.2%
S&P 5008.3%9.1%18.6%12.5%


NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at March 31, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:

 3/31/20253/31/2024
Net assets$2,529,977,563$2,829,484,494
Shares outstanding 118,862,758 124,051,688
Net asset value per share$21.28$22.81


TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/25)
 
 % of Net Assets
Apple Inc.7.4%
Microsoft Corporation6.5%
NVIDIA Corporation5.7%
Amazon.com, Inc.4.3%
Alphabet Inc. Class A3.3%
Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A2.9%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.2.3%
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*2.2%
Visa Inc. Class A1.9%
Broadcom Inc.1.8%
Total38.3%
   
* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund  


SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2025)
 
 % of Net Assets
Information Technology29.5%
Financials14.3%
Health Care11.3%
Consumer Discretionary10.7%
Communication Services9.1%
Industrials7.7%
Consumer Staples6.4%
Energy3.9%
Utilities2.4%
Real Estate2.2%
Materials1.8%


About Adams Funds 

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information: adamsfunds.com/about/contact │800.638.2479