CoinEx Sponsors National Finance Summit 2025: Shaping the Future of Finance

HONG KONG, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx demonstrated its support for financial education by sponsoring the National Finance Summit 2025, held on April 13, 2025, in Quezon City, Philippines. Organized by the Junior Confederation of Finance Associations - Philippines (JCFAP) , the event brought together over 1,500 students and professionals from top universities, making it one of the country’s most influential finance gatherings.

CoinEx Country Lead Dell at the National Finance Summit center stage

With the theme "Driving Sustainable Growth Through Financial Innovation," the summit explored key topics in finance—from traditional banking to cryptocurrency. Attendees gained valuable insights from industry-leading speakers, covering financial trends, investment strategies, and digital assets. The discussions aimed to prepare the next generation for an evolving financial landscape.

As a sponsor, CoinEx enhanced the experience by hosting an interactive booth, where participants received $200 USDT in giveaways and exclusive merchandise. This engagement highlighted CoinEx’s commitment to financial literacy and innovation.

Attendees actively visited the CoinEx exhibition booth

The summit’s success reinforced the importance of collaboration and education in finance. CoinEx remains dedicated to empowering future leaders, ensuring they are equipped to navigate the digital economy. Through initiatives like this, CoinEx continues to drive progress in financial accessibility and knowledge-sharing worldwide.



About CoinEx:

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a “user-first” service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

