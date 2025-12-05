Go Coin8x – 8 Days, 8 Years, Nonstop Fun!



HONG KONG, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating 8 incredible years, CoinEx is setting sail on a global voyage of fun, rewards, and community connection! This year, CoinEx introduces the anniversary theme ‘Voyage’ with the slogan ‘Go Coin8x – Together, We Go Further’, inviting users to embark on an even greater journey with us.

Upholding a user-first approach, CoinEx brings users from around the world together for 8 days of interactive missions, exciting challenges, and exclusive prizes. Join the voyage, share the joy, and celebrate CoinEx’s 8th Anniversary — the adventure officially begins!

CoinEx 8th Anniversary Online and Offline Nonstop Celebrations

To celebrate its 8th Anniversary, CoinEx is bringing together users worldwide through both online and offline events:

1) SNS Campaigns:

Date: Dec 17–24, 2025

Join 8 days of nonstop missions on CoinEx Global SNS and compete for CET/USDT prizes. From lucky draws to quizzes, the celebration is packed with fun!

2) Global Communities Activities:

Date: Dec 19 & 23, 2025

Engage with fun, interactive community games and win USDT rewards during CoinEx’s 8th Anniversary!

Please follow CoinEx’s X and Telegram for more updates for celebrations online.

3) Offline Events: CoinEx 8th Anniversary Voyage Nights

Date: Dec 17–24, 2025

Stay tuned for the local parties to be held globally. Gather with CoinEx users, KOLs, and community members worldwide to celebrate the 8th anniversary. Interactive games and rewards winning & themed gifts.



CoinEx Exclusive Anniversary Rewards to Grab

Beside online and offline events, CoinEx also brings users an opportunity to win Anniversary Rewards!

Date: Dec 18, 2025 8:00 UTC - 2025/12/31 8:00 UTC

Participants: New & existing users

Event Details: Review 2025 Annual Trading Report, discover your trading sailor persona, and get a chance to win luxury prizes including a Mediterranean Cruise Trip, MacBook Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods Max and 888 CET rewards and more await!

Remember to follow the CoinEx announcement for more details!

Join the voyage, play the games, earn rewards, and celebrate this milestone with our global community. Together, let’s continue exploring new horizons and sail further with CoinEx. Let the 8th Anniversary Voyage start!

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

