ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 14-Apr-25 108,722 €596.15 €64,815,001 15-Apr-25 107,327 €603.93 €64,818,210 16-Apr-25 - - - 17-Apr-25 21,660 €566.97 €12,280,620 18-Apr-25 -* - -

*Markets closed

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938 Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



