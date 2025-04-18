ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|14-Apr-25
|108,722
|€596.15
|€64,815,001
|15-Apr-25
|107,327
|€603.93
|€64,818,210
|16-Apr-25
|-
|-
|-
|17-Apr-25
|21,660
|€566.97
|€12,280,620
|18-Apr-25
|-*
|-
|-
*Markets closed
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
