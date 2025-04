Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Grand Opening of Beyond Hello™ Mansfield in Ohio, Expanding Its Statewide Retail Footprint

New Beyond Hello™ Adult-Use and Medical Dispensary Opens in Mansfield, OH

Fifth Beyond Hello Dispensary in Ohio and 41st Nationwide

First Licensed Dispensary Opening in the Mansfield Area

Grand Opening Celebration with Exclusive Promotions April 19- May 4, 2025

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, today announced the grand opening of its Beyond Hello™ Mansfield location at 1515 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907, marking the fifth Beyond Hello™ dispensary in the state of Ohio and the Company’s 41st store nationwide.

The new dispensary will officially open its doors on Saturday, April 19, 2025, and will operate Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Customers can place online reservations for in-store pickup at beyond-hello.com. For additional information, the store can be reached directly at (419) 775-4208.









Strategically located on Lexington Avenue in the heart of Mansfield’s commercial corridor, Beyond Hello Mansfield offers convenient access, ample parking, and high visibility along one of the area’s most well-trafficked thoroughfares. Surrounded by retail, dining, and community amenities, the location is well-positioned to serve both new and existing customers in Richland County and beyond. Positioned between Cleveland and Columbus, Mansfield serves as a central destination for surrounding communities and offers access to a wide range of amenities and services.

As the first licensed dispensary to open in the Mansfield area, Beyond Hello™ brings local residents access to safe, legal cannabis for both medical and adult-use purposes. The store will offer a curated selection of top-tier cannabis products including flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and wellness items. As with all Beyond Hello™ stores, customers will be guided by a team of knowledgeable, compassionate cannabis professionals focused on providing a personalized and welcoming experience.

To celebrate, Beyond Hello™ will be offering special grand opening promotions (Learn more) to all patients and customers through May 4th.

“We’re thrilled to continue our momentum in Ohio with the opening of Beyond Hello Mansfield,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc. “Mansfield plays a vital role in the region, and we’re proud to bring a modern, customer-focused cannabis retail experience to its residents. As Ohio’s adult-use market continues to evolve, we’re committed to offering high-quality products, education, and access to consumers throughout the state.”

Jushi continues to build out its vertically integrated operations in Ohio, where it also cultivates and manufactures a variety of in-house brands including The Bank, SeCHe, The Lab, and Tasteology. By expanding its retail reach, Jushi ensures greater availability of its premium products while strengthening its presence in the state’s dynamic and growing cannabis landscape.

For more information, visit beyond-hello.com or follow Beyond Hello™ on social media.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

