ASUS Introduces Upgraded TUF Gaming A14 for Ultimate Performance

TORONTO, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced an all-new ASUS TUF Gaming A14 equipped with an AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 CPU and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU. Housed in an incredibly portable and lightweight 14-inch form factor chassis, the TUF Gaming A14 is the perfect companion for any gamer on the go.

Next-gen RTX™ 50 Series graphics

Backed by the incredible performance of the new NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU, the TUF Gaming A14 is truly primed and ready for the latest AAA and esports games. This card features the latest DLSS suite of technologies, which uses AI and neural rendering to boost FPS, reduce latency, and improve image quality. The latest breakthrough, DLSS 4, brings new Multi Frame Generation and enhanced Ray Reconstruction and Super Resolution, powered by GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs and fifth-generation Tensor Cores. From old classics to the latest AAA titles, the A14 has the power to make your games look and perform better than ever before.

Upgraded processing and AI power

The TUF Gaming A14 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor, with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a built-in NPU capable of 50 TOPS of AI performance. A gaming and multi-tasking workhorse, this chip is able to easily power the latest AAA and esports titles all while running your favorite communication apps or streams in the background. And, since local AI performance will become crucial to avoid long wait times and high costs in the cloud, the built-in NPU is a perfect companion to AMD Ryzen™ AI. Users can perform hand gesture detection, eye gaze correction, and use Windows Copilot tools like email summarization locally with less power consumption.

Ultraportable 14-inch form factor

Built to be ultra-portable with excellent performance, the new TUF Gaming A14 weighs only 1.46kg (3.22 lbs), and measures 1.69cm (0.67") thick. Despite these dimensions, the A14 supports up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPU with a 110W max TGP in Manual Mode — far more than many of its competitors for an exceptional gaming experience.

In addition, the TUF Gaming A14 comes with dual-channel LPDDR5 memory as well as two M.2 2280 SSD slots, so users can upgrade or add SSDs for extreme amounts of storage in a 14-inch laptop. USB power delivery rounds out this portable powerhouse, for easy charging on-the-go with wide compatibility between devices thanks to USB Type-C.

The new ASUS TUF Gaming A14 will be available later in the beginning of Q3 2025 in Canada. The currently planned specification and pricing for Canada are available below.

Model Name FA401KM-DS74-CA Marketing Name ASUS TUF Gaming A14 Color Jaeger Gray Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor (8 Cores 16 Threads, supporting AMD Ryzen™ AI and Windows Studio Effect, up to 50 TOPs AI Performance) Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU

8GB GDDR7

Max TGP 110 W (with Dynamic Boost) Operating System Windows 11 Home Display 14" 2.5K (WQXGA, 2560x1600), 165Hz, IPS-level, anti-glare,

16:10, sRGB100%, 400 nits, 3 ms (overdrive support), 1000:1

Supports DDS & G-SYNC™ Memory 16 GB (2 x 8GB) LPDDR5X 7500 MHz (onboard memory) Storage 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD (pre-installed)

1 x additional M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD slot (empty) Keyboard White backlight chiclet keyboard Audio Dolby Atmos®

Hi-Res Audio

Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation WiFi / Bluetooth WiFi 6E

Bluetooth® v5.3 I/O Ports 1 x USB4® (supports DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 2.1

1 x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS II)

1 x Audio combo jack Battery 73 Wh AC Adapter 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 31.1 x 22.7 x 1.69 ~ 1.99 cm (12.24" x 8.94" x 0.67" ~ 0.78") Weight 1.46 Kg (3.22 lbs) MSRP C$2,299 Availability ASUS Store and selected retailers, early Q3 2025



