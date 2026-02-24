ASUS Republic of Gamers and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Unveil the ROG Flow Z13-KJP, Available for Pre-Order

KEY POINTS

Cutting-edge gaming hardware meets visionary storytelling : ROG joins forces with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS — For Ludens Who Dare

: ROG joins forces with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS — For Ludens Who Dare Concept art sketched by Yoji Shinkawa : The unique build uses new materials and design elements to perfectly blend art and technology

: The unique build uses new materials and design elements to perfectly blend art and technology Play and create anywhere : AMD Ryzen ™ AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon ™ 8060S Graphics and 50 TOPS NPU for portable power anytime, anywhere

: AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon 8060S Graphics and 50 TOPS NPU for portable power anytime, anywhere Order now: Pre-orders now open, shipping begins March 3, and the Flow Z13-KJP comes bundled with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PC)







TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is proud to announce a collaboration with world-renowned game studio KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, as well as the launch of the ROG Flow Z13-KJP (GZ302EAC) along with a new lineup of KJP peripherals. ROG and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS are driven to create products and experiences tailored for gamers.

Canadian Availability and Exclusive Game Bundle

For Canadian gamers, pre-orders for the ROG Flow Z13-KJP are now officially open on the ASUS Store, with deliveries expected to begin March 3.

In addition, the Flow Z13-KJP will come bundled with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, redeemable on PC starting March 19, coinciding with the game’s official PC release. For fans eager to experience the next chapter from Hideo Kojima on PC, this bundle pairs powerful hardware with one of the year’s most anticipated titles for a fully immersive entry into the KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS universe on day one.

Cutting-edge gaming hardware meets visionary storytelling

At the heart of this collaboration is 'Ludens' — the belief that humans are not only thinkers, but also players and creators. The collaboration combines the spirit of the ROG motto For Those Who Dare with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS’ vision From Sapiens to Ludens. Ludens are the ones who experiment, mod, create, and challenge what games — and gaming hardware — can be. By uniting cutting-edge ROG hardware with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS’ visionary storytelling, this partnership is a tribute to that spirit: everything we build, every detail we design, is for gamers everywhere — For Ludens Who Dare.

Concept art sketched by Yoji Shinkawa

The Flow Z13-KJP is the result of a collaboration between two brands devoted to the pursuit of incredible experiences for gamers. KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS’ Ludens symbol is a standard bearer to represent “those who play”. Designed by the legendary artist Yoji Shinkawa, known for his unique art style, the Flow Z13-KJP was crafted to capture the spirit of this character, down to the angular cutouts on the CNC-milled aluminum chassis, the usage of carbon fiber, and a bold typeface.

“I wanted to create a gadget that belongs to Ludens, and I integrated that into this PC design,” said Yoji Shinkawa. “Parts and designs are inspired by Ludens and has its essence.” The Flow Z13-KJP features its own unique carrying case, custom packaging, customized power adapter, and even an exclusive Armoury Crate theme. Any fan of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is sure to instantly recognize the Flow Z13-KJP.

Play and create anywhere with an ultra-portable 2-in-1

The Flow Z13-KJP is powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 with Radeon™ 8060S Graphics, combining 16 Zen 5 CPU cores and 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU compute units on a single chip for high-end gaming and content creation. Unlike traditional systems with separate RAM for the CPU and GPU, the Flow Z13-KJP features a unified memory architecture that allows dynamic allocation of a massive 128GB pool, optimizing performance across gaming and creative tasks. With 50 TOPS of NPU power, it can run LLMs locally for enhanced productivity and security. The 13.4-inch 2.5K Nebula Display with a 180 Hz refresh rate and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, paired with a detachable keyboard, makes the Z13-KJP a versatile 2-in-1 device ideal for immersive gameplay, cinematic visuals, and creative work.

Limited-edition peripheral lineup

This collaboration yielded more than just the Flow Z13-KJP. The full lineup, designed in collaboration with Yoji Shinkawa and the team at KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, features some one-of-a-kind peripherals that would be right at home in the collection of any KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS superfan.

Bold and vibrant white, the ROG Delta II-KJP offers the incredible sound signature gamers have come to expect from ROG’s latest headsets with a nod to this distinct design language. Meanwhile, the ROG Keris II Origin-KJP Edition combines tuned, lightweight ergonomics of our Keris mice with a gold, grey and white color scheme. Finally, the lineup includes the ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP, a premium mouse mat with the outline of Ludens staring boldly into the future. All three of these accessories proudly bear the phrase For Ludens Who Dare, a playful mashup of the ROG and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS' respective slogans. This hand-drawn design is illustrated by Shinkawa himself.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP will be available for pre-order starting February 24, 2026, with shipments expected on March 3, through the ASUS Store.

Detailed specifications and pricing are available below. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 1

ASUS ROG Flow Z13-KJP (GZ302EAC)

Model Name GZ302EAC-XS99-CA Operating System Windows 11 Home Display 13.4” 16:10 WQXGA 180 HZ, 3 ms, 500 nits, DCI-P3 100%, ROG Nebula display, Pantone Validated, with Dolby Vision® Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 with Radeon™ 8060S Graphics Memory 128GB LPDDR5X-8000 Quad Channel Onboard Storage 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD (2230) I/O Ports 2 x USB4® with support for DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0



1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A



1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL



1 x Command Center Button



1 x microSD Card Reader (UHS II)



1 x audio combo jack Keyboard and Touchpad Backlit Chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB



Copilot Key Wireless Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2



Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Audio Dolby Atmos® 2x dual-force with Smart Amp Technology



Built-in high SNR 2 microphone array



AI Noise cancelation



Smart Amp



Hi-Res Audio certification



Supports full type headset & mic Battery 70Wh AC Adapter 200W Rectangle adapter Chassis CNC aluminum & carbon fiber Included in the box ROG Flow Z13 case (2026) Dimension 30.0 x 20.4 x 1.45 ~ 1.49 cm (11.81" x 8.03" x 0.57" ~ 0.59") Weight 1.72 Kg (3.79 lbs) Ecolabels ENERGY STAR® Availability ASUS Store





Shipping starting from March 3, 2026 MSRP2 $4,999





About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

About KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is an indie game studio established in December 2015 by game creator Hideo Kojima under the banner FROM SAPIENS TO LUDENS. DEATH STRANDING, which was released in November 2019, introduced the 'Social Strand System', which connects players with each other and allows them to help each other through their own gameplay, and also featured appearances by world-famous actors such as Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner. Since its release, DEATH STRANDING has launched on PC and received numerous game awards and achieved worldwide acclaim, and the total number of players worldwide has exceeded 20 million. Its sequel, DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH was released in June 2025, and the studio will be celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary this year.

1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

2 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6786e6be-eef4-4780-aac9-93e7254a8f88