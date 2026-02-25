ASUS Announces ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) and ProArt PX13, Now Available

KEY POINTS

GoPro-inspired design: Exclusive Nano Black finish and matching sleeve, built for GoPro creators on the move, and packaged in a premium collector-style box

Powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with up to 128GB unified memory and pro-grade graphics, for generative video creation, AI, and high-resolution action footage editing Rugged and convertible: A 360°-flippable, ultra-portable 15.8mm-thin, 1.39kg design engineered to perform anywhere creators go—from mountains to oceans





TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced the availability of the limited-edition ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) (HN7306EAC) convertible laptop and the standard ASUS ProArt PX13 (HN7306EA) in Canada through the ASUS Store, with the ProArt PX13 also available at Best Buy. The 13-inch device with its 360° any-position hinge features the StoryCube app, the first Windows app with integrated GoPro Cloud access and 360° video support, GoPro-inspired detailing including a dedicated GoPro Hotkey1, a sleek Nano Black metal finish, and a matching protective sleeve. Combining rugged aesthetics with professional-grade performance, ProArt GoPro Edition gives creators a portable, AI-driven device tailored for demanding creative workflows.

ProArt GoPro Edition stands at the intersection of performance, design, and workflow efficiency. Its GoPro-inspired design merges rugged aesthetics with portability, while the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 platform with its 50 TOPS NPU delivers real-time, AI-accelerated processing power.

The GoPro Cloud-enabled2 StoryCube app redefines file access and management for creators who require efficiency and speed. Its convertible form factor and 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen — which supports a stylus and ASUS DialPad — expand usability across environments and creative disciplines.

Tested to the military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability standard, this exciting collaboration extends the ProArt legacy toward the next phase of mobile, AI-assisted creativity — enabling professional-grade performance in a compact, field-ready form factor.

GoPro-inspired design with collector packaging

ProArt GoPro Edition introduces a collaboration-inspired design philosophy that blends GoPro’s rugged aesthetic with ASUS ProArt’s engineering precision. It features an exclusive Nano Black finish, GoPro-inspired detailing, and a matching custom protective sleeve, providing creators with a cohesive, portable setup suitable for demanding field conditions.

Built for mobility, the versatile convertible form factor features a 360° any-position hinge. ProArt GoPro Edition's construction combines lightness and durability, reflecting the needs of creators who capture and edit content beyond studio environments. This design approach ensures that both the laptop and its accessories are resilient enough for transport while maintaining a professional appearance. The unified design language between the sleeve and chassis projects an on-the-go identity while offering reliable protection for equipment.

Inspired by the deep knowledge of creative users from GoPro’s designers, the packaging’s cushioning foam has been cut into cubes. The user can simply mark the shapes of their equipment with chalk or tape, pull out the corresponding cubes, and the packaging turns into a reusable storage box for any type of equipment.

This hardware and packaging design functions not only as a stylistic choice but also as an extension of the GoPro ecosystem — giving creators an integrated kit that matches their workflow needs.

Seamless GoPro workflow with 360 video integration

ProArt GoPro Edition features StoryCube, the first Windows app with integrated GoPro Cloud access and 360° video support. It also introduces an exclusive GoPro Hotkey and fully integrates GoPro Cloud access with StoryCube to streamline the transition between capture and edit. One-tap of GoPro Hotkey instantly launches GoPro Player, which optimizes editing of 360° footage. It also enables instant synchronization between camera and laptop, while StoryCube automates cloud-based file transfer, sorting, and tagging using AI recognition technology.

Once connected to the user's GoPro account, StoryCube identifies content types, organizes footage, and applies metadata for faster access during post-production. This feature eliminates the repetitive steps of manual importing, renaming, and file categorization that typically slow down creative workflows.

The tight integration of the GoPro Hotkey with StoryCube reflects a broader commitment from both GoPro and ASUS to simplifying cross-device workflows. By combining AI-driven media management with hardware-level shortcuts, ProArt GoPro Edition allows creators to spend more time in active production and less in administrative preparation.

This feature particularly benefits mobile creators handling multiple shoots per day, as ProArt GoPro Edition becomes a command hub that automatically organizes visual assets from the user's GoPro devices.

ProArt GoPro Edition laptop also comes with an exclusive GoPro Premium+ Subscription offer with 12-month free subscription plan, so the creator can enjoy unlimited GoPro Cloud storage & seamless capture-to-edit workflow.

AI-powered performance for generative content

At the core of ProArt GoPro Edition lies the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, with its 50 TOPS NPU delivering AI computing power for enhanced multitasking, real-time editing, and AI-assisted operations. The architecture supports complex visual workloads such as upscaling, denoising, and real-time enhancement without imposing rendering delays.

With up to 128GB of unified lightning-fast LPDDR5X memory running at 8000MHz, ProArt GoPro Edition is built to handle massive creative workloads. Whether it's for editing high-resolution action footage, batch-processing photos, or running multiple creative apps side by side, users will always have the headroom to keep creating without compromise.

AI processing occurs locally, reducing dependence on cloud computing and maintaining consistent output during mobile production. ProArt GoPro Edition's architecture also incorporates integrated AI-driven power management, optimizing performance for longer sessions while maintaining stability and battery efficiency.

By combining advanced CPU design with dedicated AI acceleration, ProArt GoPro Edition represents a shift toward laptops capable of intelligent adaptation — dynamically balancing creative workloads and responsiveness during professional use.

Rugged and convertible, built for any environment

Engineered with adaptability in mind, the 13-inch 360° convertible chassis of ProArt GoPro Edition supports multiple usage modes, including tent, tablet, and laptop configurations. This flexibility allows the device to function as a playback monitor in the field, a sketching tablet for concept design, or a conventional laptop for precision editing. With an ultrathin 15.8mm profile and weight of just 1.39 kg, ProArt GoPro Edition is eminently suited to creativity on the go, and the special matching sleeve offers added protection.

The convertible structure is reinforced by the new hinge design, which maintains stability across modes while withstanding extended use. The laptop's military-grade-tested body ensures continued performance in environments subject to vibration, dust, or temperature fluctuation.

This adaptability aligns ProArt GoPro Edition with a new generation of creator tools that must perform seamlessly across multiple creative contexts — from filming expeditions to post-production sessions. The combination of ruggedness, portability, and versatility makes ProArt GoPro Edition a robust solution for hybrid creators.

Precision visuals with Creative DialPad controls

The 13.3-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen provides a high-fidelity workspace for detailed image and video work. Its 16:10 aspect ratio offers an expanded vertical canvas, beneficial for timeline editing, grading, and layout tasks. The display delivers deep contrast, accurate color reproduction, and true blacks, supporting professional standards for visual production.

When paired with an MPP 2.6-compliant stylus (such as the bundled ASUS Pen 3.0) or with the ASUS DialPad, the display allows for precise fingertip interaction with creative software. Editors can control exposure levels, adjust brush sizes, and navigate editing timelines through tactile input. This integration of hardware and interface design reinforces the ProArt series’ focus on precision control and intuitive engagement.

The OLED panel’s fine-tuned factory calibration ensures color consistency across different lighting conditions, essential for accurate post-production grading. Together, the display, stylus, and DialPad form an integrated editing environment that supports both mobility and accuracy.

ASUS ProArt PX13 — Your Portable Creative Studio

Extending the ProArt family, the standard ASUS ProArt PX13 builds on the same AI-driven foundation as the GoPro Edition, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU, pro grade graphics, a 360° convertible hinge, and a 13.3-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display, while offering a widely available configuration designed for creators across disciplines.

In Canada, ProArt PX13 comes equipped with 32GB of unified memory, a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe® 4.0 SSD. It supports StoryCube, MuseTree, and ProArt Creator Hub, integrates ASUS DialPad and a dedicated Copilot key for AI assisted workflows, and delivers the same mobile durability as the GoPro Edition with its 1.39 kg, 15.8mm thin chassis tested to MIL-STD-810H standards.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) (HN7306EAC) is available on the ASUS Store, and the ASUS ProArt PX13 (HN7306EA) is available on the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

Detailed specifications and pricing are available below. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 3

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) (HN7306EAC)

Model name HN7306EAC-DB91T-CA Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395



(16 cores, 32 threads, up to 5.1 GHz) Material and color Aluminum



Nano Black Display 13.3", 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, 400nits, 500nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, Pantone® Validated, glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, screen-to-body ratio 85%, with stylus support Operating system Windows 11 Home Graphics AMD Radeon™ 8060S Graphics



40 graphics cores Main memory 128GB LPDDR5X on board



Unified memory Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Connectivity WiFi 7 (802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2



Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello I/O ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

2 x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C® with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1 x DC-in

microSD 4.0 card reader Keyboard & touchpad Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1.7mm key travel, precision touchpad, supports ASUS DialPad Audio Smart Amp technology

Built-in speaker

Built-in array microphone Battery 73Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter AC adapter output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50 / 60Hz universal In the box ASUS Pen 3.0 (SA205H)



Sleeve Keyboard English Dimensions 29.82 x 20.99 x 1.58 ~ 1.77 cm (11.74" x 8.26" x 0.62" ~ 0.70") Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Ecolabels RoHS



REACH Availability ASUS MSRP4 C$3,999



ProArt PX13 (HN7306EA)

Model name HN7306EA-BS91T-CB Material and color Aluminum

Nano Black Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395

(16 cores, 32 threads, up to 5.1 GHz) Display 13.3", 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, 400nits, 500nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, Pantone® Validated, glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, screen-to-body ratio 85%, with stylus support Operating system Windows 11 Home Graphics AMD Radeon™ 8060S Graphics



40 graphics cores Main memory 32GB LPDDR5X on board

Unified memory Storage 1 TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Connectivity WiFi 7 (802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2

Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello I/O ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

2 x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C® with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1 x DC-in

microSD 4.0 card reader Keyboard & touchpad Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1.7mm key travel, precision touchpad, supports ASUS DialPad Audio Smart Amp technology

Built-in speaker

Built-in array microphone Battery 73Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter AC adapter output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50 / 60Hz universal Keyboard French Bilingual Dimensions 29.82 x 20.99 x 1.58 ~ 1.77 cm (11.74" x 8.26" x 0.62" ~ 0.70") Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Ecolabels RoHS

REACH Availability ASUS

Best Buy MSRP5 C$2,999



NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) Product Page: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-creators/proart/proart-gopro-edition-px13-hn7306/

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/90nb17x2-m005n0-proart-gopro-edition-px13-hn7306-copilot-pc.html

ASUS ProArt PX13 Product Page: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-creators/proart/proart-px13-hn7306/

ASUS ProArt PX13 ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/90nb17x1-m003v0-proart-px13-hn7306-copilot-pc.html

ASUS ProArt PX13 Best Buy: https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product/asus-proart-px13-13-3-touchscreen-2-in-1-laptop-nano-black-amd-ryzen-ai-max-395-32gb-ram-1tb-ssd-windows-11/19704953

ASUS Pen 3.0: https://www.asus.com/accessories/stylus/all-series/asus-pen-3-0-sa205h/

ASUS StoryCube: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/proart/software-solutions/storycube/

ASUS DialPad: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/proart/software-solutions/asus-dial-and-control-panel/

ASUS MuseTree: https://www.asus.com/proart/software-solutions/musetree/

ASUS Lumina OLED: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-lumina-oled-laptop/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

1 Eligible countries only. First-time use of the GoPro Hotkey will direct you to the Microsoft Store to download the GoPro Player app. After installation, the hotkey provides one-tap launching of the app.

2 Eligible countries only

3 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

4 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

5 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c686f0c8-6973-4a3a-8929-63b5230c197b