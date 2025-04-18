Pharmaceutical Industry Competition Law Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 5, 2025)

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competition Law for the Pharmaceutical Industry Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive course is designed to equip professionals in the pharmaceutical sector with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complexities of competition law. It will cover the full spectrum of competition law from cooperation with competitors, to abusive life-cycle management, disparagement and the use of IP, to trends in public and private enforcement.

The expert speakers focus on the fundamental principles and key elements of competition law in the EU and UK that apply to the pharmaceutical industry. This is an interactive session that uses case studies and real-world examples from industry to address how compliance works in practice.

By addressing critical legal and operational challenges, participants will gain a clear and pragmatic understanding of how competition law impacts the pharmaceutical supply chain and how this translates to making commercial decisions in their day-to-day activities.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:

Understand the role of competition law in the entire pharmaceutical supply chain

Update your knowledge on relevant competition law for the pharma industry

Learn about horizontal and vertical co-operation

Explore portfolio management and dealing with next generation products

Get to grips with quota systems and export bans

Gain insights into how to be prepared for public enforcement and dawn raids

Familiarise yourself with key developments in damages directives, class actions and litigation funding

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Compliance managers and regulatory affairs specialists

Commercial and contracts managers

R&D managers

Procurement and supply chain personnel

Business development managers

Heads of legal departments and legal advisers

Patent, IP, trade mark and licensing counsel

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction and legal landscape

Pharmaceutical supply chain & role of competition law

Competition law: relevant legislation for the pharmaceutical industry

Anticompetitive agreements

Abuse of dominance

Mergers

Where to find help

Horizontal and vertical cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry

Commercial agreements

Distribution agreements

Co-promotion and co-commercialisation

R&D

IP related agreements and licensing

Technology transfer

Industry associations and working groups

Unilateral conduct

Life-cycle/portfolio management - dealing with next generation products

Quota systems and export bans

Pricing: rebates, discounts and excessive pricing

Parallel trade

Disparagement - what can you say about your competitors?

IP-related abusive conduct

Case studies

Enforcement of competition law

Public enforcement Dawn raid preparedness Leniency Continued regulatory focus on the pharmaceutical industry

Private enforcement Key developments: Damages Directive/Class Actions/Litigation Funding Damages claims against pharmaceutical companies

Case studies

Speakers:



Niels Ersbøll

Partner

Arnold & Porter LLP



Niels Ersbøll, Partner, Arnold & Porter LLP, advises clients on EU competition law in relation to cartels and restrictive practices, merger control, abuse of dominance, and State aid. He is currently involved in several pending EU cartel investigations. He advises on merger control investigations by the European Commission and competition authorities worldwide for clients such as General Electric, Boston Scientific, Pfizer, and Sanyo. Where investigations (mergers or cartels) are run by several authorities in parallel, he assists with overall strategy and coordination. Niels also has significant experience helping clients with designing and implementing compliance measures and conducting internal investigations and audits.



Zeno Frediani

Arnold & Porter LLP



Zeno Frediani advises clients on UK and EU competition law in relation to merger control, cartels and restrictive practices, abuse of dominance, and private damages claims. He also advises clients on the UK's investment screening powers for national security matters. He has extensive experience in providing commercial solutions to complex regulatory issues. Zeno advises world-leading organisations, particularly within the FMCG and pharmaceutical sectors. He has also assisted clients in CMA and European Commission investigations.



In relation to antitrust litigation, Zeno has experience handling competition damages litigation in various jurisdictions, including England & Wales and The Netherlands.



He maintains an active pro bono practice and regularly advises charities and NGOs on a wide range of legal and strategic matters.



Lazarinka Naydenova

Arnold & Porter LLP



Lazarinka Naydenova, Senior Associate with Arnold Porter, focuses on all aspects of European (EU) competition law, with particular emphasis on merger control proceeding, abuse of dominance, cartel matters, and state aid.



Lazarinka joined the firm's Brussels team in 2016. Prior to joining the firm, Lazarinka worked in another leading international competition law firm in Brussels. She has worked as an in-house lawyer at the Bulgarian Ministry of Finance and has also undertaken a traineeship at the European Commission's Directorate General for Competition. Lazarinka worked the ex-U.S. processes for Monsanto in its US$66 billion acquisition by Bayer, a transaction that won the 2019 GCR Awards for "Global Antitrust Matter of the Year" and "Merger Control Matter of the Year - Europe" and for Fitbit in its acquisition by Google which won the 2021 edition of the same award. She also represented a client in a dawn raid conducted by the European Commission in relation to an alleged violation of the antitrust rules.



