K-12 Game-based Learning Market 2025-2029: STEM Emphasis Drives Rapid Growth, Rising Mobile Technologies Propel Developments

The K-12 game-based learning market is set to soar, with projections indicating growth by USD 30.65 billion from 2024 to 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 28.1%. This market forecast is supported by comprehensive analysis covering market size, anticipated trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor evaluations involving around 25 top vendors.

This insightful report delivers a current analysis of market dynamics, including the latest trends and drivers, alongside the broader market environment. Key factors propelling this market include the rising emphasis on STEM learning, increased focus on early education, and evolving teaching methodologies.

Research compiled involves an objective combination of primary and secondary data sourced from significant industry participants. The report offers detailed market size data, segmentations by region and vendor, and a thorough review of principal companies, supplemented by historic and forecast data.

The upsurge in mobile technology popularity is noted as a key driver for market growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, the rising focus on personalized learning and the integration of visual technologies such as AR and VR are expected to contribute significantly to market demand.

A comprehensive vendor analysis aims to assist clients in enhancing their market positions. It includes evaluations of several leading vendors such as Banzai Labs Inc., BrainQuake Inc., BreakAway Ltd. Inc., Cognitive ToyBox Inc., Filament Games, Google LLC, iCivics Inc., Kahoot ASA, KILLER SNAILS LLC, Kuato Studios, Microsoft Corp., among others. Upcoming trends and potential challenges influencing market growth are examined to aid strategic planning and opportunity capitalization.

The detailed analysis within this report synthesizes data from multiple sources, evaluating key parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. Presenting the market through these lenses reveals the dynamics of key industry influencers. The information provided is a product of extensive primary and secondary research, ensuring a reliable and thorough competitive landscape, and a detailed vendor selection methodology and analysis utilizing both qualitative and quantitative research for accurate market growth forecasting.

