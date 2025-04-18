





Vallourec: Availability of information relating to the Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting of 22 May 2025

Meudon (France), April 18, 2025

Vallourec's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on 22 May 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Espace Verso, 52 rue de la Victoire 75009 Paris.

The prior notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of April 7, 2025, the notice of meeting including the agenda, draft resolutions and reports thereon, as well as the procedures for participating in the Meeting and voting are available on Vallourec's website (www.vallourec.com). All useful information relating to this Meeting is regularly updated on this page of the website.

The documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to Shareholders as from the date of the convening notice for the Meeting in accordance with applicable regulations:

shareholders holding registered shares may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting, request that the Company sends these documents to them free of charge. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the accounts of the bearer shares issued by the authorized intermediary;





shareholders may consult these documents at the Company’s registered office, under the conditions provided for by applicable regulations.





In accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 22-10-38-1 and R. 22-10-29-1 of the French Commercial Code, the meeting will be streamed live, in in its entirety, available on the Company's website on the page dedicated to the General Meeting of Shareholders.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Connor Lynagh

Tel : +1 (713) 409-7842

connor.lynagh@vallourec.com











Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com



Press relations

Taddeo – Romain Grière

Tel : +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr











Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

