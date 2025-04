Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors that It is Investigating Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA)

NEW YORK, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Ibotta, Inc. (“Ibotta” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IBTA) or certain of its officers and directors issued misleading and false statements and/or failed to disclose information material to investors in violation of federal securities laws.

Ibotta is a technology company that allows consumer packaged goods brands to deliver digital promotions to consumers through a single network called the Ibotta Performance Network. On April 18, 2024, Ibotta issued 6,560,700 shares of Class A common stock at $88 per share in an initial public offering.

On February 26, 2025, after market hours, Ibotta issued a press release containing its financial results for fourth quarter 2024 and full year 2024, respectively. The press release revealed quarterly revenue of $98.4 million, representing a 1% year-over-year decline. The press release also revealed a first quarter 2025 revenue outlook ranging from $80 million to $84 million, reflecting a 0% year-over-year increase at the midpoint. On this news, the price of Ibotta shares declined by $29.08 per share, or approximately 46%, from $63.09 per share on February 26, 2025, to close at $34.01 on February 27, 2025, on heavy trading volume.

If you have purchased Ibotta Class A common stock, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Nicholas Bruno at (888) 398-9312 or at nbruno@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott is an international law firm known for its expertise in representing corporate clients, institutional investors, businesses, and individuals harmed by anticompetitive conduct or other forms of wrongdoing, including securities law and shareholder violations.

