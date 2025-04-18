Global EV Battery Swapping Market to Surge at 25.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2029

Boston, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research reveals in its new report, the Global EV Battery Swapping Market, is projected to grow from $894.2 million in 2024 to $2.8 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The Asia-Pacific region leads the market, accounting for over 70% of global share.

This comprehensive analysis covers various battery types like lithium-ion, nickel-metal hydride, and lead-acid batteries. It examines manual and automatic swapping stations, service types such as subscription and pay-per-use and applications across passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The report also explores emerging technologies, trends, the competitive landscape, and market dynamics and includes a patent analysis. Additionally, it discusses ESG developments and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and offers a regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

Developments in the EV battery swapping market are significantly reducing charging time, enabling quick battery exchanges for electric vehicles (EV) in minutes. This efficiency benefits commercial fleets and city commuters needing rapid turnaround. Additionally, the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model lowers EV costs by separating battery ownership from vehicle purchase, making EVs more accessible and promoting widespread adoption.

Factors Driving the Market:

Rising global sales of electric cars: The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide boosts the demand for efficient charging solutions like battery swapping.

Falling battery prices: Decreasing battery costs makes EVs more affordable, encouraging consumers to switch from traditional vehicles to EVs.

Reduced upfront costs with battery swapping: Battery swapping technology lowers the initial cost of EVs by separating battery ownership from the vehicle, making EVs more accessible to a broader audience.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $750.1 million Market size forecast $2.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 25.5% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered By Battery type, service type, station type, application, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (South America, the Middle East and Africa) Market drivers Global sales of electric cars are on the rise.

Falling battery prices facilitating EV adoption.

Battery swapping technology significantly decreases the upfront cost of EVs.

Industry facts:

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 2023 battery manufacturing reached 2.5 TWh, with an increase of 780 GWh from 2022. This was over 25% higher than the previous year.

Global electric car sales in 2023 were nearly 14 million, making up 18% of all vehicles sold. This is up from 14% in 2022, with a 35% increase in sales (3.5 million more cars) compared to 2022.

The Asia-Pacific region leads the EV battery swapping market, accounting for over 70% of the global market.

Emerging Startups

Lithion Power Pvt. Ltd: Lithion Power Pvt. Ltd is an Indian startup focused on battery-as-a-service (BaaS) for electric bikes and three-wheelers. Electric bike owners can swap drained batteries with charged ones without waiting for batteries to charge.

Battery Smart: Battery Smart is based in India and has 100,000 daily swaps on its network. With over 1,200 stations across more than 35 cities, the startup has emerged as an emerging player in the EV battery-swapping sector.

RACE Energy Ltd. is a deep-tech battery swapping company that builds advanced swappable batteries and a smart swapping network for use across all segments of EVs.

Questions Addressed:

What is the market's projected market size and growth rate?

The global EV battery swapping market was valued at $750.1 million in 2023 and will reach $2.8 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 25.5%.

Which segments are covered in the report?

The EV swapping market is segmented based on battery type, station type, service type, application, and region.

Which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029 by battery type?

The lithium-ion battery segment will dominate the market by 2029.

Which region has the largest market share in the market?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market.

Market Leaders:

AMPLE

AMPUP ENERGY PRIVATE LTD.

AULTON NEW ENERGY AUTOMOBILE TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

BATTERY SMART

BATTSWAP

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

E-ENERGEE

ESMITO SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

GOGORO

HONDA POWER PACK ENERGY INDIA PVT. LTD.

IMMOTOR

KYMCO

NIO

OYIKA

SUN MOBILITY

